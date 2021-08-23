Watch now: Shining a light on acts of kindness in Decatur

 Skip to main content
Mercedes Benz 1 081121.JPG

Mercedes Benz holds her son, Otto Benz, at her home on North Edward Street in Decatur. A group of volunteers came together to help the single mother with the removal of a large tree that had fallen in January. The Decatur Human Realtions Commission is seeking to spotlight similar acts of kindness in the community.

DECATUR — Stories of Decatur residents showing kindness to others can be heard from many social service agencies, church pews, and even grocery store check-out lines.

The Decatur Human Relations Commission wants to tell those stories, too.

The project Human Relations in Action spotlights Acts Of Kindness, or AOK, through their social media posts and other ways possible.

One of the first stories was of a woman, a big tree and a bunch of chainsaws.

Decatur resident Mercedes Benz, 33, needed help removing portions of a large tree that had fallen on her chain link fence in January. The high cost of removal would have been difficult for many. Benz is a single mother of a two-year-old son and also works two jobs. The task of removing the tree would have been time consuming as well as expensive.

Acts of Kindness

Antonio Carter loads one of six pickup truckloads of wood to be given away.

Portions of the tree laid across the fence for more than two months. “It was over 60-foot,” Benz said. “It was going to be expensive to cut down, because it was so tall.”

Along with chopping the tree up, the resources needed to remove the tree would include a bucket truck, removal of the debris, and closing off the street.

With one request, several groups came together to get the job done. Friends of friends arrived with chainsaws and a log splitter to cut up what they could. Six pick-up trucks were filled with wood that was given away.

“They were out here for days,” Benz said.

The volunteers learned about Benz and her tree from Danny Cunningham, a concerned neighbor, who contacted Joyce Keller, another neighbor. Keller called a landscaper for assistance on how to remove a 60-foot-tall tree. “That’s how we got everybody together,” Keller said.

Keller contacted other organizations ready to help, including the Little Red Wagon youth group, members of Renaissance Church and professional landscapers, B&K Landscaping and Romer Brothers Tree and Shrub Services.

Acts of Kindness

From left to right, King Smith, Bishop Smith, Chris Krause of Renaissance Church, Mayala McCory and Quencenia Jackson. The four volunteers, along with Krause, are members of the Little Red Wagon Club.

The neighbors have witnessed other heartfelt demonstrations throughout the community. “We wanted to start this campaign for acts of kindness,” Keller said.

Keller is a commissioner with the Human Relations Commission. “We’re hoping it will be contagious or a domino effect,” she said. “We want to raise awareness.”

Formed in 1960, Decatur’s Human Relations Commission was created to ensure the prohibition of discrimination, based on race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, marital status, handicap, unfavorable discharge from military service, or sexual orientation, in the city.

“We wanted to put emphasis, to follow up on what Martin Luther King said, just be kind,” Keller said. “If you want to be anything in the world, be kind.”

Acts of Kindness

Steve Bertsch and Brad Berry trim some of the larger wood pieces.

The commission wants to focus on the recognition of those who simply provide an AOK.

“It’s always the right time to do the right thing,” Keller said, quoting King. “These times are so stressful. All they ask us to do is love one another. I don’t know what is so hard about it.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Acts of Kindness

To submit a story of kindness, send an email to humanrelationscommission@decaturil.gov.

#TogetherDecatur

Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

Tags

