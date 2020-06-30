Watch now: St. Patrick in Decatur dedicates prayer garden

Before Dylan's project, the area was full of weeds, with a tree and a flowering bush and a birdbath. Thanks to Dylan, it's neat and orderly, and in spite of the traffic on Eldorado Street nearby, serene with the quiet punctuated by birdsong.

“This is wonderful, and I get to benefit from it,” Comerford quipped.

Dylan is one of the youngest Eagle Scouts, said Tim Lee, assistant scoutmaster and chaplain for Troop 43 in Mount Zion. Dylan's Board of Review was scheduled for Tuesday and he officially received the Eagle designation at the conclusion of that, with a ceremony to be scheduled later.

Boy Scouts who wish to pursue the Eagle rank must complete the requirements by their 18th birthday, which include six months as a Life Scout, leadership activities and earning a minimum of 21 merit badges. Doing all that requires good time management skills, and the Eagle's project requires fundraising and assistance from others. Dylan is a member of St. Patrick, and spent a lot of time and effort raising money for the project, enough that he was also able to include a new concrete sidewalk in addition to all the rest.