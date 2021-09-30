Watch now: St. Paul's new pastor came to the ministry as a second career

DECATUR — The Rev. Rob Goodwin never went to church when he was growing up.

“I didn't believe in Jesus until I was 23 and I met my wife and her family, and suddenly the Spirit worked,” Goodwin said. “I was actually one who denied Jesus and thought people were crazy to believe in him. I thought Jesus was a crutch and not something that was really real.”

Goodwin, now 57, is St. Paul's Lutheran Church's new senior pastor as of Aug. 8, coming from a church in Palm Springs, Calif. Natives of Minnesota, the move brings him and wife, Sherrill, back to their Midwestern roots. They're the parents of Daniela, 18, and Mya, 16.

Before realizing his call to ministry, Goodwin was a businessman, and was working in his dream job in New York City. His corner office, with three sides of glass, overlooked Central Park and he had 494 people who reported to him, making more money than he'd ever thought he would.

“I was sitting in my office saying, 'Why did I want this?' It wasn't fulfilling for me,” he said. “I was sitting in church one day and the pastor was preaching and I nudged my wife and I said, 'Do you think you can see me doing that?'”

Goodwin's office was within sight of the World Trade Center, and he and his co-workers watched the second plane hit from the window. That day was a turning point for him, he said, because people who knew he was an elder at his church turned to him for prayer and counsel.

“That day brought lots of people to me that I never thought I'd be praying with or talking to about Jesus,” he said.

His father, whom he was very close to, died about a month after 9/11, and a month after that, Sherrill Goodwin found out she was pregnant with Daniela, though the Goodwins had been told for 15 years that they couldn't have children.

They'd already been planning to adopt, and after Daniela's birth, they pursued that course, adopting Mya from China. All those events together helped him to realize that God was leading him to a change of career.

He applied to Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis, assuming that he wouldn't be accepted.

“I thought, I'll apply, and they'll turn me down, and then I'll go on with my life, right?” he said with a chuckle. However, he was accepted, so he quit his job and went to seminary. He was ordained at age 43.

Daniela and Mya were too small at the time to remember all that, he said, so there was no adjustment for them. But for the Goodwins, it was a significant change.

“I think my wife would say it's the best decision we ever made,” he said. “For me, I think being a pastor is one of the hardest roles I've ever played. It's a lot harder than being a CEO. The transition was very good for us. The business world was good for us, too, but (his being a pastor) brought us back to where our values are, more of a focus on family and community and truly helping people, and doing something that really impacts the community, which is what I've always wanted to do.”

With that attitude, the transition wasn't that difficult, Goodwin said, and they both believe they're doing what God wants them to do.

Goodwin fills the position left vacant by the death of the Rev. Eric Trickey in May 2020 from cancer. While the church was seeking a new senior pastor, the Revs. Mark Gearig and Bill Grueninger, associate pastors, were assisted by Trickey's father, the Rev. Gary Trickey, and the former senior pastor, the Rev. Wray Offerman. Both men are retired but took turns preaching and helping out.

The call from St. Paul's brought the Goodwins back home in a way, though they had thought Palm Springs would be “home” for good.

“The culture here is the culture we grew up in,” Goodwin said. “My wife grew up on a dairy farm in southern Minnesota. I grew up in the twin cities, Minneapolis/St. Paul. The culture in California is really different. I think it was interesting because I didn't expect to leave Palm Springs. When I went there four years ago, I thought that's where I was going to retire and that's where I was going to stay.”

However, through the prayer and reflection a pastor goes through when he's called by another church made it clear he needed to be in Decatur, he said. Knowing that St. Paul's had been through a lot with losing a beloved pastor to cancer, he said, he felt that the congregation needed leadership to continue the traditions the church established under both Offermann and Trickey.

“This is where I felt I could make a difference, much more than I could in Palm Springs,” he said. “The skills that God had given me, through my business career, through the experience I had there, through my master's degrees — I'm in the process of completing my master's in counseling right now — that this was the place I could use all gifts that God had given me.”

“It is like a breath of fresh air, it really is,” Grueninger said. “It was nice to be able to be on the team with Pastor Mark and it still is, but it's also nice to have someone to pour into both of us, to help carry the burden. It was a tough year, but God has been good and taught us dependence on Him, and it's exciting to still be dependent on God but also be rejuvenated by the new vision, the new excitement, the new energy that Pastor Rob brings.”

