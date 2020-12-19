Watch now: Surprise donations boost Faith Fellowship food basket giveaway

DECATUR – The Rev. Wayne Dunning was standing in line at Dollar Tree with an extra-large stack of laundry baskets when another customer asked why he was buying them.
Dunning, pastor of Faith Fellowship Christian Church, said he was buying them to pack food for a giveaway held on Saturday.
“He looked at the cashier and said, 'I got this. Put it on my card,'" Dunning said. “I just about fell backward.”
The man wouldn't give Dunning his name and said to just call him “The Masked Man.”
Thanks to donations from Biggens Bar & Billiards and Our Lady of Lourdes School, plus the generosity of others, Faith Fellowship gave away 100 baskets of food to those in need on Saturday.
"I just talked to some people, and pastors, and friends, and they said 'we'll help whatever way we can,'" Dunning said. "One church brought in a nice check this morning and individuals all the way from Arkansas, Mississippi, Las Vegas, Nevada, they heard about it and said 'Let me contribute.'"
The Rev. Gordon Speagle, a retired pastor, and his grandson Elijah Tipton, 13, were on hand to fill and distribute baskets.
"We heard about Pastor Wayne's vision and what he wanted to do and I thought it would be a good thing for us to help out," Speagle said. "We want to spread some Christmas cheer and show people the love of God in a tangible way."
Several "elves" were also there to help, members of the church who showed up early to get the baskets ready before distribution began at 4.
"I love to help people that don't have food to feed a family," said Lisa Brockel.
Baskets contained cereal, canned goods, small toys and a variety of things the church collected to help people get through the holiday week, including children's books, napkins, treats and more.
Support Local Journalism
"We had to close down due to COVID restrictions,” said Kevin Watkins, owner of Biggens. “We tried to make it work with takeout, but we're a billiard hall, and we have a full kitchen and sell a lot of food normally, but we just weren't making enough to stay open.”
He called the Herald & Review and spoke to circulation administrative specialist Heavenly Burries, who is Dunning's niece, and she suggested he call Dunning. Watkins said he was happy to donate the food to a good cause.
“We're struggling, but a lot of people are struggling more than us,” Watkins said. “We've done benefits every year for Christmas for kids, and this year we couldn't do it because of the COVID thing.”
His business is only closed temporarily, he said. He plans to reopen when he can welcome customers back indoors to play pool, which is 90% of his business.
The project also received a boost from Our Lady of Lourdes School. Dunning and Principal Theresa Bowser went to Millikin University together and Bowser also remembers a notable basketball game between his Lakeview High School team and hers at St. Teresa High School.
“I remember him bringing the house down with a slam dunk,” Bowser said. “I'd never seen that before. Both sides of the gym went crazy.”
She asked him to visit her students last week.
“He came to talk to us about his story and being aware of comments that we make and things that we joke about, and that everyone is important,” she said. “It doesn't matter their social background, race, ethnicity, that we need to have respect for all, and he shared his journey from a young boy and things that he has experienced and students were touched by his story.”
The school always holds some kind of donation drive at Christmas time – hats, scarves and gloves for Oasis Day Center, for example – and this year, the school held a canned food collection and donated it to Faith Fellowship.
Bowser said she and the students were charmed with how easily he relates to students. Dunning also works as a long-term substitute in Decatur Public Schools.
“It really made our week just to focus on the positive message of Pastor Dunning,” she said. “He makes it real. He's awesome.”
1950: Radio Flyer
1953: Tinkertoy
1955: Slinky
1965: Barbie
1966: Etch-A-Sketch
1967: Easy-Bake Oven
1968: Tonka Trucks
1969: Big Wheel
1971: LEGO
1970: Hot Wheels
1972: Viewmaster
1974: G.I. Joe
1974: Silly Putty
1981: Star Wars Action Figures
1982: Rubik's Cube
1983: Atari 2600
1983: Dungeons and Dragons
1989: Little People
1955: Mr. Potato Head
1990: Game Boy
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!