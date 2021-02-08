Watch now: The mission is in its name: Impact 217 ready to make a difference

“There’s so many people in the community,” Lofton said. “We want to be able to make an impact on multiple people.”

The funds for Impact 217 are found among those more fortunate, as well as those who were simply blessed this year with employment.

For those wanting to help through donations, Impact 217 requests a $30 contribution every three months. “What we are doing is a partnership,” Lofton said. “We are asking for 30 partners at $30 a quarter.”

The funds are given back to the community. “The money that’s coming in, we’re giving it all back,” Lofton said. “That’s what we’re using to purchase these gas cards and purchase these groceries.

But with more people contributing, “that allows us to give to more people,” Lofton said.

In the beginning stages of the program, recipients will be from the 217 area code region. The administration is hoping they will be able to reach further into Central Illinois as the program grows.

A year of a pandemic shed light on the need among the community. “We really want to step up and be a help to those people,” Lofton said. “A lot of people are struggling right now.”