Watch now: The mission is in its name: Impact 217 ready to make a difference

DECATUR — A little goes a long way, especially for those who don’t even have a little.
City of Praise minister Shawne Lofton spearheaded Impact 217, ready to make a difference. The program is designed to bless others in the community, he said.
“There’s so much that is happening, so many people that’s in need, so many people that are struggling,” Lofton said. “We just really want to be a blessing to those, to be able to give back and give the services to those people.”
Impact 217 is a program through Millennium Resource Community Development Corporation, located at 1428 N. College St. Decatur.
Every three months Impact 217 administration distributes gift cards or other forms of currency to help with expenses. The program was designed to provide what local food pantries could not. “This first quarter we are doing gas cards,” Lofton said.
In the future, assistance with utilities and groceries will be available. Impact 217 began accepting applications from the community in January. The next assistance will be available in March. To fill out an application, recipients should visit 1428 N. College St., behind the City of Praise Church. Identification will be required.
“There’s so many people in the community,” Lofton said. “We want to be able to make an impact on multiple people.”
The funds for Impact 217 are found among those more fortunate, as well as those who were simply blessed this year with employment.
For those wanting to help through donations, Impact 217 requests a $30 contribution every three months. “What we are doing is a partnership,” Lofton said. “We are asking for 30 partners at $30 a quarter.”
The funds are given back to the community. “The money that’s coming in, we’re giving it all back,” Lofton said. “That’s what we’re using to purchase these gas cards and purchase these groceries.
But with more people contributing, “that allows us to give to more people,” Lofton said.
In the beginning stages of the program, recipients will be from the 217 area code region. The administration is hoping they will be able to reach further into Central Illinois as the program grows.
A year of a pandemic shed light on the need among the community. “We really want to step up and be a help to those people,” Lofton said. “A lot of people are struggling right now.”
Millennium Resource Community Development Corporation and its partner church City of Praise and are located near the center of Decatur. In the past, members of the church have studied the neighborhoods through communication among the people. “We find out from the neighbors what are the needs,” said Tonyua McClelland, director of MRCDC.
One of their most recent projects was a turkey distribution during the winter holidays. “When people voice their opinion and voice their need, then now we know the need and we have to meet that need,” McClelland said.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to the financial struggles, according to Impact 217 administrators.
“You have a lot of displaced workers,” McClelland said. “They were doing OK in 2019 and maybe half of 2020, and then fell into a slump.”
Although the program is still in its infancy, community members have already learned about it and have begun visiting the community center for applications.
“But we want to get it out even more. A lot of people don’t know about it yet,” McClelland said. “Once the people know, they’ll come.”
Boxes filled with food during the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket project 2019
