Watch now: The Salvation Army works year-round, not just at Christmas

“For me, it was the limited personal interaction that we were able to have with those who come into our building for service,” he said. “As a pastor, I would like to talk to people and give them verbal hope, not just tangible, which is good, to be able to pay rent and have food boxes. But also to have conversation and be able to give them a hug and say 'It's going to get better,' and give them some encouragement. That physical touch and personal human interaction was so limited with social distancing and masks. It just made it tougher to do our job. We did the best we could. At least we met their physical needs. We just weren't as able to address their emotional and spiritual needs.”