Watch now: The Salvation Army works year-round, not just at Christmas

DECATUR – The challenges The Salvation Army has faced throughout the pandemic are similar to those faced by any charitable organization.
More than once, they had to quarantine the men in the shelter, which meant they needed food and staff 24 hours a day. Volunteers weren't as numerous, as some had health issues or concerns during the worst of the shutdown days. Weekly church services had to be scaled back to adhere to capacity guidelines. And the food pantry, which was just gearing up with refrigeration and the ability to allow families to “shop” for what they wanted instead of handing out pre-packaged standard boxes, had to put that aspect of the ministry on hold.
“Obviously the need is much, much greater,” said Kyle Karsten, director of development and community relations. “And I think we're seeing that continue to kind of rear it's head, but when it was March of 2020 through the year, we saw more and more people coming to the food pantry who had never been here before, more men that came to the shelter and then needed to stay for longer because of the pandemic and we had to keep them out of circulation in the community for their safety and the safety of our staff.”
President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed National Salvation Army Week in 1954, only 74 years after the organization arrived in the United States. This year, National Salvation Army Week is May 10-16. Worldwide, The Salvation Army serves 23 million people annually in 130 countries.
“(The proclamation) was to recognize the work that The Salvation Army is doing and has done in the United States,” said Lt. Kenesa Debela, head of the Decatur center with his wife, Lt. Shanell Debela. “We want people to fully understand what The Salvation Army does.”
The Army plans to share history and information about their current activities on its Facebook page all week. The Decatur center was established in 1888.
“We also want to say thank you to those who donate and also our volunteers who help us to accomplish the things that we do on a day to day basis,” Debela said.
Among the many things they do are a food pantry, the men's shelter, assistance with expenses like rent, utilities and prescriptions, Pathway of Hope, a ministry to single parents with children, veterans assistance and youth programs that offer summer ativities.
The Salvation Army needs financial donations and volunteers all year, Karsten said, not just at Christmas time, and it's the people who send monthly donations who keep them going.
One thing that was difficult for Debela as a pastor was that he couldn't minister to people as he wanted to: no hugs, not much opportunity for in-person counsel and encouragement.
“For me, it was the limited personal interaction that we were able to have with those who come into our building for service,” he said. “As a pastor, I would like to talk to people and give them verbal hope, not just tangible, which is good, to be able to pay rent and have food boxes. But also to have conversation and be able to give them a hug and say 'It's going to get better,' and give them some encouragement. That physical touch and personal human interaction was so limited with social distancing and masks. It just made it tougher to do our job. We did the best we could. At least we met their physical needs. We just weren't as able to address their emotional and spiritual needs.”
