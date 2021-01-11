Watch now: Trooper Tracy's outreach shows the human side of law enforcement

DECATUR — Standing nearly six-feet tall, Sgt. Tracy Lillard should have an intimidating presence in her Illinois State Police uniform.
However, her immediate smile gives away her true personality.
“I try to blend in,” she said.
More commonly known as Trooper Tracy, the office serves as the department's statewide social media coordinator and has garnered a following in Central Illinois, whether she is in her uniform or not.
“People recognize me,” she said.
Online or in-person, Lillard is entertaining and fun to be around. She has delivered Christmas gifts to Webster-Cantrell Youth Advocacy, demonstrated what happens when a K-9 officer attacks someone, and, during her more serious presentations, explained to local high school students the consequences of distracted driving.
Lillard's Facebook page shows her human and personal side and that of fellow officers. In one post, she could be seen reading a children’s book while sitting in a police car. The next post may be a humorous reminder for drivers to turn on their lights on a foggy day.
“If I had a dollar for every vehicle I saw today in the first hour of my shift without the headlights on, I’d be a millionaire,” she posted recently. “Well, probably closer to $738, but you get my point.”
Much of her job on social media is to showcase the personal side of being a state trooper. “I’m a mom and I’m a wife and I have a family,” she said. “People can relate to me. When we can talk to people on a more personal level, I think people respond a lot better.”
Lillard often visits classrooms, connecting with students and family.
“These are great connections we can make with the community,” she said. “And they happen organically.”
Jim Watts, donor relations manager with the Central Illinois Community Blood Center, has worked alongside Lillard for various blood donation events. “She gives 110% on everything she’s ever done for us,” he said.
Promoting blood donations is part of Watts’ job. The public expects to hear the importance of giving blood from him and his staff. “They get tired of seeing me,” he said. “But when you have a state trooper saying, ‘go give blood,’ people look at it differently.”
Blood donation is important to Lillard, whose husband needed transfusions after a health scare this past year. “Those blood products saved his life,” she said.
Throughout her 20-year career, she has witnessed accidents and crashes where blood donations were important in saving lives. She was a frequent blood donor, even before her husband was sick. One of her recent donations was during a national Blue Blood Drive, an event to support law enforcement. “I feel this is a way for me to give back to the community,” Lillard said.
Stephanie Kalabus, community development advocate with the blood center, connected with Lillard and her family while they were promoting blood donations. “She’s very bubbly and positive,” Kalabus said. “We’ve had a great time sharing.”
Giving blood is not a fun activity. Watts has seen Lillard use her personality to bridge the gap between its importance and family values. “She’s mostly about the community,” Watts said.
Like many, Watts followed Trooper Tracy’s social media accounts. He wanted to reach out to her hoping she would support blood donations. “She’s a local celebrity,” he said.
Watts also found old photos of Lillard interacting with his children at past Illinois State Fair family events. “This isn’t new,” he said about Lillard’s face among the community. “This is something she’s been doing, interacting with the community, for years.”
While there has been some negativity surrounding those in law enforcement during the past year, Lillard said her encounters with the public have been mostly positive.
“In the last couple of years we’ve just had an overwhelming response from the public greeting us,” Lillard said. “A lot of people have come out of the woodwork to show appreciation and support for law enforcement.”
Many police officers have a stern presence in the public. Lillard is aware of the image.
“But each of those people, they have families just like I do,” she said. “We’re no different than the rest of the community. We just happen to be police officers. We just happen to wear a uniform. We are human, just like everybody else.”
What the community sees in the public or on the screen is Lillard's true personality.
“The more authentic I can be, whether I’m doing a post or a story, I think people see that,” she said. “That transparency is what continues to make them trust us.”
