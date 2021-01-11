Watch now: Trooper Tracy's outreach shows the human side of law enforcement

Throughout her 20-year career, she has witnessed accidents and crashes where blood donations were important in saving lives. She was a frequent blood donor, even before her husband was sick. One of her recent donations was during a national Blue Blood Drive, an event to support law enforcement. “I feel this is a way for me to give back to the community,” Lillard said.

Stephanie Kalabus, community development advocate with the blood center, connected with Lillard and her family while they were promoting blood donations. “She’s very bubbly and positive,” Kalabus said. “We’ve had a great time sharing.”

Giving blood is not a fun activity. Watts has seen Lillard use her personality to bridge the gap between its importance and family values. “She’s mostly about the community,” Watts said.

Like many, Watts followed Trooper Tracy’s social media accounts. He wanted to reach out to her hoping she would support blood donations. “She’s a local celebrity,” he said.

Watts also found old photos of Lillard interacting with his children at past Illinois State Fair family events. “This isn’t new,” he said about Lillard’s face among the community. “This is something she’s been doing, interacting with the community, for years.”