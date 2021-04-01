Watch now: Volunteers honor fallen state trooper in Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION — David Wiley was one of more than 100 volunteers that stood in the parking lot of the Mount Zion Intermediate School on Wednesday eager to help line area roads with American flags.
“We’re just going to stick flags in the ground,” said Wiley, 60, of Mount Zion.
With more than 2,000 flags to be displayed, it was good to have so many volunteers from across the area to assist with the task.
The volunteers were needed to place the 3-by-5-foot U.S. flags, supplied by the nonprofit organization “The Flagman’s Mission Continues," along the funeral procession route for fallen Illinois State Trooper Todd A. Hanneken.
A graduate of Mount Zion High School, Hanneken, 45, of Long Creek died March 25 when his squad car collided into a utility pole and a tree on Illinois 10 in Bondville. Hanneken was on patrol but State Police said he was not responding to a call and there appeared to be no signs of foul play. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The procession will begin at the conclusion of the private service and first responder walk-through, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St.
"The public is highly encouraged to line the route to show support," the State Police said in Facebook post announcing the procession route.
The route is as follows:
• Leave 310 S. Henderson St.
• Follow Henderson Street to West Main Street.
• Head west on Main Street.
• Head north on North Baltimore Avenue to US 36.
• Turn right onto US 36.
• Continue on US 36 to Long Creek Road.
• Turn right onto Long Creek Road.
• Turn right onto Camp Warren Road.
• Turn left onto North Kruse Road.
• Turn right onto Illinois 121
• Take Illinois 121 to Wildwood Drive in Mount Zion
• Turn left onto Wildwood Drive.
• Turn left onto Woodland Drive.
The procession will end at Mount Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr., where a private burial service will be held.
Although he knew Hanneken’s father, Wiley said he simply wanted to volunteer.
“Mount Zion used to be a small town, so everybody knew everybody,” he said. “It’s pretty big now.”
Mount Zion High School students Kennedy Highley, Lydia Trump and Joelie Schefer are classmates of Hanneken's sons and were ready to do their part along the 15-mile route.
"We came to support them,” Lydia said about her classmate’s family.
Before the group began, the CEO of “The Flagman’s Mission Continues," Jeff Hastings, trained the volunteers on how to display the flags properly. “Nobody crosses the streets,” was his first rule.
“No one carries more than three flags at a time,” Hastings continued.
One of the most important rules was to respect the flags. “Don’t let the flags touch the ground,” Hastings said.
The flags were then loaded into volunteers’ trucks with 100 to 150 in each before the volunteers scattered along the route.
“The Flagman’s Mission Continues” was founded approximately 15 years ago by the late Larry Eckhardt, also known as Larry the Flagman. After he passed away one year ago, Hastings became the organization’s CEO. “He willed the entire mission to myself,” Hastings said. “I told him that if he ever got to where he couldn’t do it anymore, I would take it over.”
Based in O’Fallon, the organization has displayed flags along funeral processions for military personnel killed in action, military and first responders killed in the line of duty, and veteran’s funerals at the request of a veterans’ organization.
“We do this because it’s the right thing to do,” Hastings said.
Watch now: Family of fallen trooper from Macon County issues statement, urges others to hold loved one tight
Watch now: Friends, fellow officers remember state trooper from Long Creek killed in Bondville crash
Eckhardt and Hastings relied on volunteers and others in the communities to help erect the flags along the important routes. Each man directed the groups in different areas of the state. Since Eckhardt’s death, Hastings has organized 21 funerals in a 400-mile radius. “Three of them in the last two weeks,” he said.
Since setting up approximately 2,000 flags can take time, the organization requests the help of volunteers. “It gives the community a way to show their respects,” Hastings said.
“The Flagman’s Mission Continues” brings the tools and equipment for the volunteers to set the flags.
“It’s their process,” Hastings said. “We just instruct them and show them how to do it. We give them a way of paying respect to a fallen hero.”
Before the volunteers arrived on Wednesday, Hastings did not know how many flags would line the route. That decision is made after the volunteers arrive. “We determine how many flags we’ll put up on the day of the set-up, at the time of the set-up, based on the number of volunteers that show up,” he said.
Burial service for Lt. Eugene Lasco in Decatur
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Burial service of Lt. Eugene Lasco
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR