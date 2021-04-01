Watch now: Volunteers honor fallen state trooper in Mount Zion

Eckhardt and Hastings relied on volunteers and others in the communities to help erect the flags along the important routes. Each man directed the groups in different areas of the state. Since Eckhardt’s death, Hastings has organized 21 funerals in a 400-mile radius. “Three of them in the last two weeks,” he said.

Since setting up approximately 2,000 flags can take time, the organization requests the help of volunteers. “It gives the community a way to show their respects,” Hastings said.

“The Flagman’s Mission Continues” brings the tools and equipment for the volunteers to set the flags.

“It’s their process,” Hastings said. “We just instruct them and show them how to do it. We give them a way of paying respect to a fallen hero.”

Before the volunteers arrived on Wednesday, Hastings did not know how many flags would line the route. That decision is made after the volunteers arrive. “We determine how many flags we’ll put up on the day of the set-up, at the time of the set-up, based on the number of volunteers that show up,” he said.

Burial service for Lt. Eugene Lasco in Decatur

