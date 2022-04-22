Watch now: Wayne Kent's visit to Poland reveals vast needs to serve fleeing Ukrainians

DECATUR – The Rev. Wayne Kent will never forget the sight of 30,000 cots set up in Polish warehouses to provide shelter for Ukrainian refugees.

“The story is repeated over and over,” Kent said. “The women are shell-shocked. They don't know what to do. They have two or three little children and are exhausted. They have a 15 to 18 hour trip on a train, then they get to the border and stand in line for five hours. They arrive at these warehouses exhausted.”

Men between 18 and 60, with very few exceptions, must stay behind to fight the war, which means the women, children and elderly must leave without them, worrying about their safety and without the support and assistance of their husbands, fathers and sons.

Kent visited Poland for 11 days at the end of March and beginning of April to take donations from First Christian Church, where he is senior pastor, and Disciple Heritage Fellowship. He and his wife, Leslie, ministered in Poland in the 1970s and 1980s and still have friends there. Some of those friends have risen to positions of authority in their fields in the years since the Kents were there before, and they were able to help make connections with the most acute needs for the donations. One of those friends, Kent said, was responsible for looking out for the needs of the refugees in the warehouses. Those warehouses were meant for trade shows and public events, and didn't include kitchens and showers.

“It was a daunting task,” Kent said. “IKEA has a large factory in the Warsaw region, with 8,000 employees, and IKEA said we're going to make furniture for children for day care. Up to 1 million children have arrived, 2.4 million refugees, and IKEA said we'll stop making our stuff and start making stuff for kids.”

Emergency child care centers are set up and more are being created, so the women can take care of getting their papers in order and finding employment and housing.

Some of that housing is being provided by Poles who open their homes to refugees.

“On the way over, I had a very interesting conversation with a young woman from Lithuania,” Kent said. “I asked her how she felt about the war.”

She told him that Polish people were inviting refugees into their homes because that was always the response to Russian aggression in the past. Her parents told her how during the Soviet bloc years, having refugee guests was common.

“She said, 'This is part of who we are. We will be having Ukrainians living with us in the days ahead,'” he said. “It was a fascinating statement about how Europe views this cycle of aggression that comes out of the East, if you will.”

Estimates were that Poland would have 2 million refugees by the end of July, Kent said. They already have more than that and estimates now are possibly 5 million by July. The Polish government is providing the refugees with employment documents, emergency shelter, help finding more permanent housing, medical care and food, but the strain on Poland's resources is considerable and will only get worse. Churches have bought extra copy machines to help refugees with their paperwork, and some of First Christian's money went to buy toner for those machines, Kent said. Some was donated toward food and medical care for refugees in temporary housing. Part of the purpose of Kent's trip to Poland was for him to see in person what the needs are and where the church can help.

Kent spoke to a Polish professor of economics while in Poland and as much as the Polish people are helping Ukrainian refugees, it will cause hardship to Poland over time.

With 2.4 million more people in need of schools, jobs, housing, food and medical care, those resources will be strained. Unemployment and housing costs will most likely rise, schools will be stretched to the limit with the influx of Ukrainian children enrolling in the fall, and long waits for medical care will probably increase with so many more people seeking that care, Kent said.

“It's a mess, it's chaos,” Kent said. “I felt like, as we're trying to figure out what to do, we're building a plane as it's flying, but (Poland is) building a rocket ship that's already left Earth.”

