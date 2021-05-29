Weekend services in Decatur to mark Memorial Day

Memorial Day parades are set to make a comeback after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many in-person events last year. Here’s where this year’s biggest Memorial Day parades will be taking place. The National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. will take place May 31 at 5 PM EST. The parade will include veteran units from each US state, as well as “patriotic floats and helium-filled balloons”. Chicago’s Memorial Day Parade will take place on Saturday, May 29. Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston will be a keynote speaker at the event. Multiple events will be taking place in New York City on Memorial Day, with each borough hosting its own parade. The largest parades are expected to take place in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan
DECATUR — There will be several opportunities to honor those who paid the ultimate price in service to their country this weekend in Decatur.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mount Gilead Cemetery, South Franklin Street and Mount Gilead Road in Decatur. Terry Evans will be officiating.
The Veteran's Assistance Commission of Macon County will host a service at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fairview Park Pavilion. The featured speaker will be William Hanes, president of the commission and secretary of the Korean War Veterans Association.
The Korean War Veterans Day Memorial Day program will be at 11:30 a.m. in Graceland Cemetery. The featured speaker will be Retired Maj. Doug Harlan, a veteran of Desert Storm/Iraq War with two deployments.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 99 in Decatur will host a Celebration of Remembrance from 1 to 3 p.m. at the post, 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The event will include food, ice cream for purchase, and a display of military vehicles.
