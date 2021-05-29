Weekend services in Decatur to mark Memorial Day

DECATUR — There will be several opportunities to honor those who paid the ultimate price in service to their country this weekend in Decatur.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mount Gilead Cemetery, South Franklin Street and Mount Gilead Road in Decatur. Terry Evans will be officiating.

The Veteran's Assistance Commission of Macon County will host a service at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fairview Park Pavilion. The featured speaker will be William Hanes, president of the commission and secretary of the Korean War Veterans Association.

The Korean War Veterans Day Memorial Day program will be at 11:30 a.m. in Graceland Cemetery. The featured speaker will be Retired Maj. Doug Harlan, a veteran of Desert Storm/Iraq War with two deployments.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 99 in Decatur will host a Celebration of Remembrance from 1 to 3 p.m. at the post, 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The event will include food, ice cream for purchase, and a display of military vehicles.

