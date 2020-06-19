What role does faith have in protests?

"Few Scriptural verses speak so loudly, so clearly, so urgently to people of faith -- especially white people of faith -- than these at this time," he said. "These commandments echo through each of the Abrahamic faiths, Judaism, Christianity and Islam. These verses are the practical result of a world created by God in which all human beings are created as brothers and sisters. These verses are the answer to the cry, `I can't breathe!'"

Spitzer said houses of faith have indeed led the fight for justice. "But if we are so good, ... how could this happen again and again and again?"

"It's not about the ability of our religious apparatus to make us feel good, but its ability to make us feel God," he said. "If we attend our places of prayer at times such as these and have a good cry, or hear uplifting words, or sing hymns of faith and leave feeling pretty good, comforted, perhaps even justified ... then we haven't done our job.

"We need to leave our places of worship humbled because we listened, energized for the long haul with a vision of our 'better angels' instructing us and leading us. That is when we have the best opportunity to feel good ... like the good people God intends us to be."

Prince said he's looking for great change.

"The scriptures have given us, from Genesis to Revelation, examples of people of God who had to go through some terrible times," he said. "I think the same thing applies for the today. I know God is in the picture. All of this happened for a reason. The coronavirus made us shut down. When George Floyd came along, everyone was ready. "

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0