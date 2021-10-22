2021 trick-or-treat hours

All dates Sunday, Oct. 31, except as noted

Altamont, 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30

Arcola, 6-8 p.m., City of Chambers trunk or treat at United Methodist Church 5-6 p.m.

Argenta, 5-8 p.m.

Arthur, 5-8 p.m.

Ashmore, 5-7 p.m.

Assumption, 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 also trunk or treat from 4-6 on Walnut Street

Atwood, 6-8 p.m.

Beecher City, 6-7:30 p.m.

Bement, 5-8 p.m.

Bethany, 6-9 p.m.

Blue Mound, 6- 9 p.m.

Brownstown, 5-7 p.m.

Casey, 5-7 p.m., Main St., will be blocked off starting at 1st St. 8th St., residents and visitors will still be able to enter.

Cerro Gordo, 5-7 p.m.

Charleston, 5-8 p.m.

Clinton, 5-8 p.m.

Cowden, 6-8 p.m., trunk or treat – First Christian Church

Dalton City/Lake City, 5-8 p.m.

Decatur, 5-8 p.m.

DeLand, 5-8 p.m.

DeWitt. 5-7:30 p.m.

Dieterich, 5-7 p.m.

Effingham, 6-8 p.m.

Findlay, 6-8 p.m.

Flora, 6-8 p.m.

Forsyth, until 8 p.m.

Greenup, 6-8 p.m.

Hammond, 6-8 p.m.

Harristown, 5-8 p.m.

Herrick, 6-9 p.m.

Hillsboro, any hour

Illiopolis, 6-8 p.m.

Kansas, 6-8 p.m.

Lincoln, 5-8 p.m.

Lovington, 5-8 p.m., Friday. Oct. 29; Business trunk or treat 4-6 p.m. and costume party 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Macon, 5-8 p.m.

Maroa, 5-8 p.m.

Mattoon, 6-8 p.m.

Monticello, 5-8 p.m.

Montrose, 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, Townhall and Fires station truck or treat

Mount Auburn, 4-7 p.m.

Mount Pulaski, 5-8 p.m.

Mount Zion, 5-8 p.m., also Eats before treats, First Baptist Church, 4-6 p.m.

Moweaqua, 5-8 p.m.

Neoga, 6-8 p.m.

Oreana, 5-8 p.m.

Pana, 5-8 p.m.

Ramsey, 6-8 p.m.

Shelbyville, 5-8 p.m., and downtown candy run on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m.

Stewardson, 6-8 p.m.

Strasburg, 6-8 p.m.

Sullivan, 6-8 p.m.,

Taylorville, 5-8 p.m.

Teutopolis, 6:30-8 p.m.

Toledo, 6-8 p.m.

Tower Hill, 5-8 p.m.

Tuscola, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, also a “Drive-Boo” event at Ervin Park and at SavMor Pharmacy parking lot, Saturday, Oct. 30

Warrensburg, 5-8 p.m.

Westfield, 5-7 p.m.

Williamsville, 5-8 p.m.

Windsor, 6-8 p.m.

Trunk or Treats being hosted in or around Decatur

Decatur Public Library: Monday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 30. Come by for goodie bags

Downtown Decatur’s Witches Night Out: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m.

Children Museum of Illinois Halloween: Thursday, Oct. 28, 4-8 p.m.

Eagle Ridge of Decatur: Friday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.

Kids Castle on Monroe: Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Nightmare on Mane Street: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-4 p.m.

Mount Zion Presbyterian Church: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30-7 p.m.

Heartland Community Church: Sunday Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Decatur Blaze at Civic Center: Sunday, Oct. 31, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Foursquare Church Fall Family: Sunday, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.



