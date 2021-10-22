 Skip to main content
2021 trick-or-treat hours

                      All dates Sunday, Oct. 31, except as noted    

Altamont, 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30                   

Arcola, 6-8 p.m., City of Chambers trunk or treat at United Methodist Church 5-6 p.m.

Argenta,  5-8 p.m.                           

Arthur, 5-8 p.m.                                 

Ashmore,  5-7 p.m.                 

Assumption, 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 also trunk or treat from 4-6 on Walnut Street

Atwood, 6-8 p.m.

Beecher City, 6-7:30 p.m.                      

Bement, 5-8 p.m.                

Bethany, 6-9 p.m.                              

Blue Mound, 6- 9 p.m.                           

Brownstown, 5-7 p.m.                          

Casey, 5-7 p.m., Main St., will be blocked off starting at 1st St. 8th St., residents and visitors will still be able to enter.

Cerro Gordo, 5-7 p.m.                            

Charleston, 5-8 p.m.                                  

Clinton, 5-8 p.m.                         

Cowden, 6-8 p.m., trunk or treat – First Christian Church

Dalton City/Lake City, 5-8 p.m.           

Decatur, 5-8 p.m.                                  

DeLand, 5-8 p.m.                       

DeWitt. 5-7:30 p.m.            

Dieterich, 5-7 p.m.                       

Effingham, 6-8 p.m.                      

Findlay, 6-8 p.m.                       

Flora, 6-8 p.m.                        

Forsyth, until 8 p.m.                             

Greenup, 6-8 p.m.                                   

Hammond, 6-8 p.m.                               

Harristown, 5-8 p.m.                           

Herrick, 6-9 p.m.                       

Hillsboro, any hour

Illiopolis, 6-8 p.m.                                

Kansas, 6-8 p.m.                                                                    

Lincoln, 5-8 p.m.                                                                       

Lovington, 5-8 p.m., Friday. Oct. 29; Business trunk or treat 4-6 p.m. and costume party 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Macon, 5-8 p.m.                         

Maroa, 5-8 p.m.                                                                                 

Mattoon, 6-8 p.m.                                  

Monticello, 5-8 p.m.                                  

Montrose, 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, Townhall and Fires station truck or treat

Mount Auburn, 4-7 p.m.                                                          

Mount Pulaski, 5-8 p.m.                                  

Mount Zion, 5-8 p.m., also Eats before treats, First Baptist Church, 4-6 p.m.

Moweaqua, 5-8 p.m.                       

Neoga, 6-8 p.m.                                    

Oreana, 5-8 p.m.                             

Pana, 5-8 p.m.       

Ramsey, 6-8 p.m.   

Shelbyville, 5-8 p.m., and downtown candy run on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m.  

Stewardson, 6-8 p.m.                                   

Strasburg, 6-8 p.m.                       

Sullivan, 6-8 p.m., 

Taylorville, 5-8 p.m.      

Teutopolis, 6:30-8 p.m.                             

Toledo, 6-8 p.m.                       

Tower Hill, 5-8 p.m.                                 

Tuscola, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, also a “Drive-Boo” event at Ervin Park and at SavMor Pharmacy parking lot, Saturday, Oct. 30

Warrensburg, 5-8 p.m.                             

Westfield, 5-7 p.m.                       

Williamsville, 5-8 p.m.                                

Windsor, 6-8 p.m.   

Trunk or Treats being hosted in or around Decatur

Decatur Public Library: Monday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 30. Come by for goodie bags

Downtown Decatur’s Witches Night Out: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m.

Children Museum of Illinois Halloween: Thursday, Oct. 28, 4-8 p.m.

Eagle Ridge of Decatur: Friday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.

Kids Castle on Monroe: Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Nightmare on Mane Street: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-4 p.m.

Mount Zion Presbyterian Church: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30-7 p.m.

Heartland Community Church: Sunday Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Decatur Blaze at Civic Center: Sunday, Oct. 31, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Foursquare Church Fall Family: Sunday, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.                

The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.


