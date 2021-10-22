2021 trick-or-treat hours

All dates Sunday, Oct. 31, except as noted
Altamont, 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30
Arcola, 6-8 p.m., City of Chambers trunk or treat at United Methodist Church 5-6 p.m.
Argenta, 5-8 p.m.
Arthur, 5-8 p.m.
Ashmore, 5-7 p.m.
Assumption, 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 also trunk or treat from 4-6 on Walnut Street
Atwood, 6-8 p.m.
Beecher City, 6-7:30 p.m.
Bement, 5-8 p.m.
Bethany, 6-9 p.m.
Blue Mound, 6- 9 p.m.
Brownstown, 5-7 p.m.
Casey, 5-7 p.m., Main St., will be blocked off starting at 1st St. 8th St., residents and visitors will still be able to enter.
Cerro Gordo, 5-7 p.m.
Charleston, 5-8 p.m.
Clinton, 5-8 p.m.
Cowden, 6-8 p.m., trunk or treat – First Christian Church
Dalton City/Lake City, 5-8 p.m.
Decatur, 5-8 p.m.
DeLand, 5-8 p.m.
DeWitt. 5-7:30 p.m.
Dieterich, 5-7 p.m.
Effingham, 6-8 p.m.
Findlay, 6-8 p.m.
Flora, 6-8 p.m.
Forsyth, until 8 p.m.
Greenup, 6-8 p.m.
Hammond, 6-8 p.m.
Harristown, 5-8 p.m.
Herrick, 6-9 p.m.
Hillsboro, any hour
Illiopolis, 6-8 p.m.
Kansas, 6-8 p.m.
Lincoln, 5-8 p.m.
Lovington, 5-8 p.m., Friday. Oct. 29; Business trunk or treat 4-6 p.m. and costume party 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Macon, 5-8 p.m.
Maroa, 5-8 p.m.
Mattoon, 6-8 p.m.
Monticello, 5-8 p.m.
Montrose, 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, Townhall and Fires station truck or treat
Mount Auburn, 4-7 p.m.
Mount Pulaski, 5-8 p.m.
Mount Zion, 5-8 p.m., also Eats before treats, First Baptist Church, 4-6 p.m.
Moweaqua, 5-8 p.m.
Neoga, 6-8 p.m.
Oreana, 5-8 p.m.
Pana, 5-8 p.m.
Ramsey, 6-8 p.m.
Shelbyville, 5-8 p.m., and downtown candy run on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m.
Stewardson, 6-8 p.m.
Strasburg, 6-8 p.m.
Sullivan, 6-8 p.m.,
Taylorville, 5-8 p.m.
Teutopolis, 6:30-8 p.m.
Toledo, 6-8 p.m.
Tower Hill, 5-8 p.m.
Tuscola, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, also a “Drive-Boo” event at Ervin Park and at SavMor Pharmacy parking lot, Saturday, Oct. 30
Warrensburg, 5-8 p.m.
Westfield, 5-7 p.m.
Williamsville, 5-8 p.m.
Windsor, 6-8 p.m.
Trunk or Treats being hosted in or around Decatur
Decatur Public Library: Monday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 30. Come by for goodie bags
Downtown Decatur’s Witches Night Out: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m.
Children Museum of Illinois Halloween: Thursday, Oct. 28, 4-8 p.m.
Eagle Ridge of Decatur: Friday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.
Kids Castle on Monroe: Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Nightmare on Mane Street: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-4 p.m.
Mount Zion Presbyterian Church: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30-7 p.m.
Heartland Community Church: Sunday Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Decatur Blaze at Civic Center: Sunday, Oct. 31, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Foursquare Church Fall Family: Sunday, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.
The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.