The father shed tears remembering the dreams he had for his son.

His son Nicholas Alexander "Alex" Clinkscales II was 15 months old when he died from a button battery that lodged in his esophagus and burned through the tissue.

The boy's father testified last month in a lawsuit against the child's Columbus pediatrician, alleging she misdiagnosed him by not suspecting a foreign object.

He did not know when or where the toddler got the button battery, only that after three visits for medical treatment, the boy was rushed to the emergency room with blood gushing from his mouth, and died there.

His parents were grief-stricken, their dreams for their son broken.

The jury awarded them $4 million.

The danger

Nicholas and Shameka Clinkscales' son died in the emergency room on Nov. 19, 2014. The lawsuit claimed he likely ingested the coin-sized battery as early as Nov. 1, though an expert for the defense disputed that.

Neither side in the court case disputed the danger button batteries pose to children. Around 3,000 children on average swallow them each year in the United States.

A study published in the journal Pediatrics in August 2022 found that 12% of children swallowing batteries had to be admitted to the hospital, after being taken to the emergency room, and that battery ingestions had doubled over a decade.

From 2010-2019, a child with a battery-related injury showed up at a U.S. emergency room every 75 minutes, on average, twice the frequency reported in the years 1990-2009, the research showed, and 85% of the cases involved button batteries.

Most of the children swallowing batteries are five years old or younger.

Button batteries power multiple devices: TV remote controls, singing greeting cards, key fobs, flameless candles, hearing aids, bathroom scales, and novelty jewelry that lights up.

In some gadgets, they're easily dislodged. Lithium batteries about the size of a nickel, marked CR2025, CR2032, CR2330 or CR3032, can block a child's esophagus, if swallowed, and then react to body fluids.

"When the battery is stuck in the esophagus, it creates a current, so it burns the tissue," said Dr. Rebecca Reamy, chief of pediatrics and medical director of the pediatric emergency department at Piedmont Columbus Regional. "It creates a chemical reaction to the mucous membrane, which is the lining of the esophagus and also the lining in the nose, and that creates tissue breakdown."

It can be fatal because of the location.

"The esophagus sits right in front of the aorta, and so it can burn through the esophagus into the aorta, which is the biggest artery in the body, and the child can literally bleed to death in seconds," she said.

Even after the coin's removed, damaged tissue may come apart, she said, noting a girl in South Carolina died after the extraction. "The problem is at that point, there's nothing you can do," she said.

If their esophagus is separated, children who survive the ordeal need a feeding tube to the stomach. If the battery passes through the esophagus, it may stick at the opening to the stomach, another tight space.

The three-volt battery that typically sticks may look like a coin, but an X-ray clearly shows the groove around its edge, Reamy said, so it's easily distinguished.

Doctors have a device for retrieving it through the throat.

How long do you have?

Despite the damage they do, button batteries may not instantly produce signs of distress, particularly used batteries that have lost much of their charge.

The symptoms, such as sore or red throat, difficulty swallowing, not eating, vomiting or drooling, may appear to be an infection or other ailment.

That warning's repeated in all sources on battery ingestion: The child must go to the emergency room immediately, even if the caregiver only suspects a button battery was swallowed.

Parents should not try to make the child throw up or wash the battery down. If they want immediate advice, they may call the National Button Battery Ingestion Hotline at 1-800-498-8666.

What to do

Keeping track of button batteries is crucial.

Stowe batteries where kids can't find them, and keep count of them, to ensure none go missing, she said. If a button battery's in a device that's regularly used, like a TV remote, secure the battery compartment with some duct tape, and check other gadgets that may have one.

Manufacturers are more securely packaging the batteries for retail sales, and adding a coating to give them a bitter taste, she said. But a bad taste may not deter a child.