Amish Heritage Center hosting Harvest to Home event

ARTHUR — Early harvest techniques will be on display Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9, during the Illinois Amish Heritage Center's Harvest to Home event.
The event will go from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Amish Heritage Center is located at 284 Illinois 133 in Arthur.
Featured activities will include sawmilling powered by gas and steam power, plus a buzz saw. Field demonstrations will feature horse and tractor plowing, corn stalk chopping and disking and preparing the field for the planting of wheat.
There will be displays of antique farm machinery and tractors and miniature steam powered displays, as well as blacksmithing demonstrations, horse shoeing, equipment powered by horse treadmills, and broom and rope making. There will be buggy rides, a “train” to transport show goers around the grounds, children's activities and food vendors
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Preparations are made for eight horses to pull the oldest known Amish home in Illinois for a short distance on Moses Road in Arthur to commemorate the moving of the house to the Illinois Amish Museum Tuesday.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Steven Hostetler helps drive eight horses as they pull the oldest known Amish home in Illinois a short distance on Moses Road in Arthur to commemorate the moving of the house to the Illinois Amish Museum Tuesday.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Steven Helmuth helps set up a stabilizer bar to allow eight horses to pull the oldest known Amish home in Illinois for a short distance on Moses Road in Arthur to commemorate the moving of the house to the Illinois Amish Museum Tuesday.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The oldest known Amish home in Illinois is moved from storage in Arthur, Illinois, to the Illinois Amish Museum in Chesterville, Illinois, Tuesday September 20, 2016.
PHOTOS: Oldest Known Illinois Amish House Moved to Museum
