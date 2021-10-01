Amish Heritage Center is hosting Harvest to Home

Will be teaching attendees how crops were grown and harvested during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Feature activities surrounding corn and different types of corn such as Broom, Dent, Flint, and Popcorn. Corn will be harvested using hand shucking and mechanical pickers pulled by horses and tractors. Wood and lumber demonstrations are a big attraction. There will be buggy rides, a variety of children’s activities, a petting zoo and a “train” will transport show goers around the grounds along with a variety of children’s games.