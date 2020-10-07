 Skip to main content
Applications being accepted for Decatur Salvation Army Christmas baskets
DECATUR — Decatur's Salvation Army will be accepting applications for Christmas Toys and Christmas Food Baskets.

Times and dates for registration will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 9 through 13, at 229 W. Main St., Decatur. Extended hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14.

Applicants should bring a valid photo ID for each adult, birth certificate or medical card with the date of birth for each child, and proof of last 30 days income, valid WIC book, or current medical card.

COVID-19 guidelines will be practiced including wearing face masks and social distancing.

