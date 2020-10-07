Applications being accepted for Decatur Salvation Army Christmas baskets

DECATUR —
Decatur's Salvation Army will be accepting applications for Christmas Toys and Christmas Food Baskets.
Times and dates for registration will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 9 through 13, at 229 W. Main St., Decatur. Extended hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14.
Applicants should bring a valid photo ID for each adult, birth certificate or medical card with the date of birth for each child, and proof of last 30 days income, valid WIC book, or current medical card.
COVID-19 guidelines will be practiced including wearing face masks and social distancing.
Decatur Salvation Army food basket preparation
Salvation Army food baskets 1 12.21.18.jpg
Salvation Army food baskets 2 12.21.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers help distribute food baskets to those in need at the Salvation Army Friday December 21, 2018. ADM Cares contributed $25,000 to the Salvation Army that helped provide a 1,000 food boxes for the distribution.
Salvation Army food baskets 3 12.21.18.jpg
An assembly line of volunteers transferred the various food items from pallets to more than 1,000 baskets.
Salvation Army food baskets 4 12.21.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers help distribute food baskets to those in need at the Salvation Army Friday December 21, 2018. ADM Cares contributed $25,000 to the Salvation Army that helped provide a 1,000 food boxes for the distribution.
Salvation Army food baskets 6 12.21.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers help distribute food baskets to those in need at the Salvation Army Friday December 21, 2018. ADM Cares contributed $25,000 to the Salvation Army that helped provide a 1,000 food boxes for the distribution.
Salvation Army food baskets 5 12.21.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers help distribute food baskets to those in need at the Salvation Army Friday December 21, 2018. ADM Cares contributed $25,000 to the Salvation Army that helped provide a 1,000 food boxes for the distribution.
Salvation Army food baskets 7 12.21.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers help distribute food baskets to those in need at the Salvation Army Friday December 21, 2018. ADM Cares contributed $25,000 to the Salvation Army that helped provide a 1,000 food boxes for the distribution.
Salvation Army food baskets 8 12.21.18.jpg
Equipment is used at the Salvation Army in Decatur on Friday, where food baskets were distributed for the holidays. "It's just so great that volunteers from the community can come together and bless families with the abundance that we have," said Gregory Voeller, commanding officer of the Salvation Army.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Salvation Army food baskets 9 12.21.18.jpg
Volunteers from Archer Daniels Midland Co. place items in basket that were being distributed by the Decatur Salvation Army to local families in need. ADM Cares, the company's social investment and giving program, gave $25,000 to the effort.
JIM BOWLING PHOTOS, HERALD & REVIEW
Salvation Army food baskets 10 12.21.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers help distribute food baskets to those in need at the Salvation Army Friday December 21, 2018. ADM Cares contributed $25,000 to the Salvation Army that helped provide a 1,000 food boxes for the distribution.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!