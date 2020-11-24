BECKETT: Not willing to give up on some traditions that easy

DECATUR — We had hoped the pandemic would be finished by Thanksgiving.
Even the family members who dread the holiday gathering and offer excuses to get out of them are finding themselves missing the traditions and festivities.
Although this mild-mannered reporter loves gathering with family, I understand their health is more important. My niece and nephews are growing up and starting families of their own, but they still love their aunt’s cranberry stuff and are expecting it.
“Well, I just like mashed potatoes,” said nephew Nathan Dance. “And lots of them.”
I delivered a full meal anyway.
To serve them their favorite holiday foods and to get a quick look at them (no hugs), I prepared and delivered a decorative box filled with the traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Each food container was small but filled as much as possible. A turkey was roasted, carved, cooled and placed in storage bags. Mashed potatoes and green bean casserole had their own containers. Small Mason jars held the desserts — pumpkin pie and chocolate cream pie. The cranberry stuff filled disposable bowls.
My niece lives in Springfield, one nephew lives in Decatur and another lives in Taylorville. I traveled to two homes and a place of business a few days before Thanksgiving with the food, waiting for them to appear in the doorway with happy faces.
“All that work,” said niece Jenna Duffy, pleased with the presentation. “It’s so cute.”
Each of the kids has a significant other to share their food with. I am hoping they enjoyed the cranberry stuff more than the family members do. However, the children, ranging in age from 25 to 32, are selective about their food choices. When their uncle and I took them to a fast food restaurant as children, they were allowed to choose from the menu. Those days are over. However, I added extras of their favorites, including Nathan’s mashed potatoes.
Nephew Michael Dance suggested I bring his box to his place of business so his coworkers could share in the festivities. “Besides, they’re all poor,” he said. “They’ll love it.”
The process of making food for the entire family was somewhat easy this year, especially when made it in advance on various days.
The delivery was fun too. Each child received my individual attention. We had brief conversations about other family members, the election or story ideas for the newspaper.
Like many families, our traditions are important. When my mother was alive, every Sunday she cooked fried chicken, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy. The only meal she could make that was decent was this one, because she made it every week for years. It fooled guests into thinking she could cook.
The holidays were a variation (ham and the gravy that goes with it), but still the same side dishes.
My mother has been gone for 22 years. Since then, we have added more family members and created our own traditions. Still, gathering together on holidays continues to be the most important for her children and a few of the grandchildren.
As much as I enjoyed preparing the Thanksgiving boxes for my niece, nephews and their families, I miss giving them a hug, arguing about my outdated television with the thin blue stripe on the left side of the screen, and forcing them to take a spoonful of the cranberry stuff.
The traditional Christmas meal is now soup, which is much easier to transport. But hopefully I won’t have to.
