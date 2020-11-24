BECKETT: Not willing to give up on some traditions that easy

My niece lives in Springfield, one nephew lives in Decatur and another lives in Taylorville. I traveled to two homes and a place of business a few days before Thanksgiving with the food, waiting for them to appear in the doorway with happy faces.

“All that work,” said niece Jenna Duffy, pleased with the presentation. “It’s so cute.”

Each of the kids has a significant other to share their food with. I am hoping they enjoyed the cranberry stuff more than the family members do. However, the children, ranging in age from 25 to 32, are selective about their food choices. When their uncle and I took them to a fast food restaurant as children, they were allowed to choose from the menu. Those days are over. However, I added extras of their favorites, including Nathan’s mashed potatoes.

Nephew Michael Dance suggested I bring his box to his place of business so his coworkers could share in the festivities. “Besides, they’re all poor,” he said. “They’ll love it.”

The process of making food for the entire family was somewhat easy this year, especially when made it in advance on various days.

The delivery was fun too. Each child received my individual attention. We had brief conversations about other family members, the election or story ideas for the newspaper.