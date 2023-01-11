Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois seeking more mentors

MOUNT ZION— Kate Williston enjoyed going to lunch at a local elementary school, even if she was a grownup.

As a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters, she met with a child during his lunch time just to learn more about the him.

“It was a really good experience. I looked forward to it every week,” she said. “It was something that really fulfilled my life. It was very purposeful.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides one-to-one mentoring to “support the critical social and emotional development needed to help build resilience and promote the mental health and well-being of children,” the agency stated.

Jeff Parmenter, president and chief fund development officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Illinois spoke during the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon Wednesday, hooping to recruit more mentors for the organization.

“We have an opportunity to work with them early, between the ages of five and 12, and give them opportunities they might not otherwise experience,” he said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Illinois serves children in Macon, DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, McLean, Morgan, Sangamon and Vermilion counties.

According to Parmenter, the pandemic brought challenges affecting Big Brothers Big Sisters’ volunteer pool and the number of applicants that inquired.

“Mentors are on the front lines helping children by giving them someone to confide in and lean on during times of hardship.” he said. “With academic struggles, suicide attempts and mental health issues on the rise for children, a mentor can make the difference for youth in crisis.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating January as National Mentoring Month by continuing and encouraging mentorship for local youth. Approximately 300 children are on the local waiting list for Big Brothers and Sisters in the Central Illinois service area. The agency is looking for volunteers to take their Little Brother and Sister out two outings a month. “But our volunteers average about three outings a month,” Parmenter said. “We try to create those relationships that last a lifetime.”

Financial donations are also welcome.

“All the money that you donate goes right into the program to help us further the mission,” Parmenter said. “It stays in the community.”

The brothers and sisters are matched by their interests. “They are able to do things out in the community that they both enjoy,” Parmenter said.

Sports, crafts, music, cooking and other hobbies are often taken into consideration.

Various volunteer opportunities are available through Big Brothers Big Sisters, such as as a lunch buddy, like Williston’s Big Sister experience, or as a mentor, encouraging and preparing teenagers for life after high school graduation.

Background checks and interviews are required for Big Brothers and Big Sisters. “We want to be able to get to know you, what you like to do and who you are,” Parmenter said.

The Big Brother or Sister as well as the child’s parents decide if they are going to go forward. Support is available for the first year, including training. “We want to help you be successful,” Parmenter said.

Parmenter and his Little Brother met in 1994. Twelve-year-old Marcus and Parmenter, 33 years old at the time, enjoyed sports. “We liked to go watch basketball games,” Parmenter said. “And I still see him all the time.”

Now that she has a child of her own, Williston hopes to rejoin the program, introducing the two youngsters. “If you can do it as a family, that would be just one more (child),” she said. “But it would give them an experience that could be life changing.”

PHOTOS: Bowl for Kids' Sake raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois Walters_Travis 3.22.19.jpg Hubbard_Jill 3.22.19.jpg Bowl for Kids Sake 1 3.22.19.jpg Bowl for Kids Sake 2 3.22.19.jpg Bowl for Kids Sake 3 3.22.19.jpg Bowl for Kids Sake 4 3.22.19.jpg Bowl for Kids Sake 5 3.22.19.jpg Bowl for Kids Sake 6 3.22.19.jpg Bowl for Kids Sake 7 3.22.19.jpg Bowl for Kids Sake 8 3.22.19.jpg Bowl for Kids Sake 10 3.22.19.jpg Bowl for Kids Sake 9 3.22.19.jpg