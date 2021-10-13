Boo at the Zoo returns to Decatur

DECATUR — Boo at the Zoo is returning to Scovill Zoo.
The event features decorations, treats and more on the following dates: 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29; 3-8 p.m. Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30; and 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Cost is $5.75 to have treats and $4.75 for no treats.
Register at decatur-parks.org.
Lynda Margerum
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
