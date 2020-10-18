Bright Forsyth voices lift hope in gloomy year

DECATUR — Amid gloomy skies in a gloomy COVID-19-unended year, the Maroa-Forsyth Choral Department stepped forward Sunday afternoon with some bright rays of vocal sunshine.
The occasion was a fall concert in Forsyth Park by the massed choirs of the Maroa-Forsyth Middle and High schools under the enthusiastic direction of Christopher Weisenborn, the Choral Director for both schools.
Weisenborn pulled together more than 100 students aged from 6th grade through seniors who performed a half-hour burst of cheerful songs in a concert program simply titled “Light.”
“Every song going to be performed today is just meant to lift spirits and hopefully offer some encouragement because we haven’t sung together as a group for over six months now,” said the choral director.
COVID-19 and its restrictions had pretty much struck dumb the choirs’ regular performance program. Weisenborn said Sunday’s socially distanced event in the wide open, if somewhat chilly, spaces of the park, gave both singers and audience a chance to reconnect on safe ground.
“To just uplift...and shed slime light,” Weisenborn added.
That sounded like a winning formula for Coletin Towner, 16, who was more than ready to hit the stage: “It’s great, I am so happy we can still do this,” he said. “And thanks to Mr. Weisenborn for really just pushing through and keeping us performing, which is amazing, especially when so many schools can’t do that. I’m just very happy that we are here.”
Support Local Journalism
Coletin said he wanted the audience to enjoy themselves and understand that the young singers they were listening to “can get through anything.”
Sunday’s challenges included coping with a stiff, goosebump-inducing breeze and giving young voices enough heft to carry across the vast wind-swept spaces of the park.
The audience, numbering in the hundreds with some bundled up in blankets and all suitably masked and distanced, didn’t seem to mind as the choirs regaled them with everything from Scottish folk songs to “Everybody Rejoice” from the musical “The Wiz” and “We Shall Rise Again,” a stage musical song that has been described as an anthem of resilience and hope.
All those good vibes were not lost on the ears straining to hear. Proud Moms Sarah Bogle and Amanda Wimmer, whose sons Connor Bogle, 11, and 15-year-old Matthew Wimmer, were performing, both said they were looking forward to their brief interlude of light amid a very dark year.
“I think events like this help us refocus on family and what matters most,” said Bogle.
Signs of encouragement during COVID
Mount Zion Grade School
Marina's
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre
Hearts
Stevenson Elementary School
Hearts for Healthcare Workers
Decatur Public Library
Decatur Brew Works
'God is the way'
All Things Beautiful
Mary W. French Academy
Peace sign
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
Grace United Methodist Church
Macon County Health Department
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Lincoln Theater
Macon County Health Department
Mount Zion Christian Church
Rock Springs Nature Center
Overlook Adventure Park
Chalk
Riverside Baptist Church
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Window sign
'Happy Spring!'
'Everything will be OK!'
Hearts
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!