Bright Forsyth voices lift hope in gloomy year

That sounded like a winning formula for Coletin Towner, 16, who was more than ready to hit the stage: “It’s great, I am so happy we can still do this,” he said. “And thanks to Mr. Weisenborn for really just pushing through and keeping us performing, which is amazing, especially when so many schools can’t do that. I’m just very happy that we are here.”

Coletin said he wanted the audience to enjoy themselves and understand that the young singers they were listening to “can get through anything.”

Sunday’s challenges included coping with a stiff, goosebump-inducing breeze and giving young voices enough heft to carry across the vast wind-swept spaces of the park.

The audience, numbering in the hundreds with some bundled up in blankets and all suitably masked and distanced, didn’t seem to mind as the choirs regaled them with everything from Scottish folk songs to “Everybody Rejoice” from the musical “The Wiz” and “We Shall Rise Again,” a stage musical song that has been described as an anthem of resilience and hope.

All those good vibes were not lost on the ears straining to hear. Proud Moms Sarah Bogle and Amanda Wimmer, whose sons Connor Bogle, 11, and 15-year-old Matthew Wimmer, were performing, both said they were looking forward to their brief interlude of light amid a very dark year.