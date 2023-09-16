DECATUR — Show off your car and donate to this year's toy drive hosted by Vinnie Barbee-Q.
Vinnie Barbee will host his 5th annual End of the Year Car Show Bash from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 3635 US 36 East, Decatur.
Proceeds will support Barbee's ongoing effort to provide toys for kids. Toy donations are welcome. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
Registration begins at 2 p.m. Entertainment will be provided and Vinnie's Barbee-Q will provide the food.
Call 217-412-7427 for more information.