Central Illinois mothers, stores feeling impact of baby formula shortage

DECATUR — Central Illinois is not exempt from the problems being caused by the baby formula shortage taking place across the country.

Local mothers say the formula is hard to find in local stores and some feel very lucky to have friends and family who are on the lookout for the formula and buy it when they can.

Brianne Miller’s sister-in-law asked her to go on a late-night run to purchase a specific brand of baby formula. After checking online at various stores, she finally found the brand her family member needed.

“I happened to get on the Walmart app, just to check, and they did have some, so I got two cans,” she said. “But that won’t last her long.”

Miller lives in Lovington and her sister-in-law is Amish. The hunt to find a specific brand of baby formula is not an easy task, she said.

Miller used the curbside pickup at 10 p.m. Thursday, but returned to the same store approximately 12 hours later. “I came in today to check and they didn’t have any,” she said

Alisha Larrison of Mount Zion said she was lucky to have a friend find formula for her, but she is terrified thinking about what could happen when she runs out.

“If I was in need, I would be out of luck,” Larrison said. “The thought of running out and not being able to provide for him is terrifying.”

Much of the shortage issues are tied to Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan formula plant, the largest in the U.S., which has been closed since February due to contamination problems. The FDA announced a preliminary agreement with Abbott earlier this week to restart production, pending safety upgrades and certifications.

“We had to wrestle this to ground with Abbott,” Califf told members of a House subcommittee on Thursday. “I think we are on track to get it open within the next week to two weeks.”

After production resumes, Abbott has said, it could take about two months until new formula begins arriving in stores. Califf said it will be “a few weeks” before supplies return to normal levels, especially in rural areas that aren't near distribution hubs.

Until then, the quest by parents to obtain the formula they need will continue.

Amber Frantz, of Lovington, said a family member in Decatur was able to find formula for her, but she is concerned about finding more amid markups and people buying cans to sell at a higher price.

Frantz said she has seen posts on social media of people selling formula at much higher prices than local stores.

Larrison and Frantz said the reaction of others to their use of formula instead of breastfeeding has added to their frustration.

“Shame on people for shaming women who use formula,” Frantz said.

Larrison she wishes that people were more understanding of the fact that some mothers have to use formula for their babies.

“Formula can be a saving grace for many reasons for many families,” Larrison said.

Larry Cowell, an employee at Mark’s My Store who is responsible for ordering products, said the store planned ahead for the shortage, but is quickly running out of cans of formula.

“We still have a few cans on the shelf but we've not been receiving any new supplies either. We anticipated the shortage and ordered extra in before it was cut off,” Cowell said. “We haven't quite ran out yet, but it'll be soon.”

Cowell said the store is facing problems throughout the supply chain, but they are trying to keep up with the demand for formula.

“We're trying to stay on top of it,” Cowell said. “We're ordering extra product every truck, but it's supply issues all the way down the line, you know, we can only order so much and it's really up to the supplier to get it to us.”

Some stores, like the South Shores Dollar General in Decatur, limits amount of formula they put on their shelves.

“We have had a lot of issues with people stealing it,” employee Nyk McPeek said. “If people need it, people just ask and we’ll get it for them.”

The formula has been safely tucked away since COVID motivated customers to hoard or steal coveted items two years ago.

“I think it’s good to keep it back here,” McPeek said. “So we don’t have the issue of people coming in and buying it all in bulk.”

After the pandemic reached Macon County, store employees witnessed customers buying large quantities of specific items, then finding the products sold online at higher prices. “They will wipe the shelves clean of baby formula then resell it,” McPeek said.

Aside from the dangers the lack of formula poses for infants, harmful formula “alternatives” have also circulated on social media.

Dr. Mary Harvey, chief of pediatrics at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, said many of the recipes are dangerous because they do not have the ingredients necessary to keep infants healthy. She said parents should also avoid other common “solutions” that can cause more harm than good, like using extra water to stretch the supply of formula or using toddler formula in place of infant formula.

Instead, Harvey recommends switching from name-brand formula to store brand formula and for babies six months or older who are usually on regular formula, using whole cow’s milk for a short period of time. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents should utilize cow's milk for no more than one week at a time.

Those who chose to use cow’s milk as an alternative should include iron-containing solid foods in their baby’s diet as well to prevent anemia.

Above all else, Harvey said parents are encouraged to speak to a pediatrician regarding changes to their baby’s diet, especially for children with special health needs.

Parents can also consider utilizing the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC, a program that addresses the nutritional and health deficiencies in women who are pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding and infants and children up to five years old.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0