alert top story

🎃 Central Illinois trick-or-treat hours

Saturday, Oct. 29

  • Arthur, 5-8 p.m.   
  • Brownstown, 5-7 p.m.   
  • Dieterich, 5-7 p.m.         
  • Hammond, 6-8 p.m.   
  • Neoga, 6-8 p.m.             

Sunday, Oct. 30

  • Arcola, 6-8 p.m.
  • Assumption, 6-8 p.m., also Monday, Oct. 31
  • Atwood, 6-8 p.m.
  • Blue Mound, 5-8 p.m.     
  • Mount Auburn, 5-8 p.m.      
  • Moweaqua, 5-8 p.m., also Monday, Oct. 31
  • Pana, 5-8 p.m., also Monday, Oct. 31
  • Taylorville 5-8 p.m., also Monday, Oct. 31
  • Teutopolis, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Tower Hill, 5-8 p.m., also Monday, Oct. 31
Monday, Oct. 31 

  • Altamont, 6-8 p.m.    
  • Argenta,  5-8 p.m.                                                    
  • Ashmore,  5-7 p.m.                 
  • Beecher City, 6-7:30 p.m.                      
  • Bement, 5-8 p.m.                
  • Bethany, 6-9 p.m.                                                     
  • Casey, 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Cerro Gordo, 5-7 p.m.                            
  • Charleston, 5-8 p.m.                                  
  • Clinton, 5-8 p.m.                         
  • Cowden, 6-8 p.m.
  • Dalton City/Lake City, 6-8 p.m.           
  • Decatur, 5-8 p.m.                                  
  • DeLand, 5-8 p.m.                       
  • DeWitt, 5-7:30 p.m.                               
  • Effingham, 6-8 p.m.                      
  • Findlay, 6-8 p.m.                                           
  • Forsyth, until 8 p.m.     
  • Gays, 5-8 p.m.                       
  • Greenup, 6-8 p.m.                                                            
  • Harristown, 5-8 p.m.                           
  • Herrick, 6-9 p.m.                       
  • Illiopolis, 6-8 p.m.   
  • Jewett, 6-8 p.m.                            
  • Kansas, 6-8 p.m.         
  • Kenney, 6-8 p.m.
  • Latham, 6-8 p.m.                                                          
  • Lincoln, 5-8 p.m.   
  • Lovington 5-8 p.m.                                                                   
  • Macon, 5-8 p.m.                         
  • Maroa, 5-8 p.m.       
  • Martinsville 6-8:30 p.m.                                                                         
  • Mattoon, 6-8 p.m.                                  
  • Monticello, 5-8 p.m.   
  • Montrose, 6-8 p.m.                                                                           
  • Mount Pulaski, 5-8 p.m.                                  
  • Mount Zion, 5-8 p.m.                      
  • Niantic, 6-8 p.m.
  • Oakland 6-8 p.m.                      
  • Oreana, 5-8 p.m.                             
  • Ramsey, 6-8 p.m.   
  • Shelbyville, 5-8 p.m.
  • Stewardson, 6-8 p.m.                                   
  • Strasburg, 6-8 p.m.                                                         
  • Sullivan, 6-9 p.m.
  • Toledo, 6-8 p.m.                                                  
  • Tuscola, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 
  • Warrensburg, 5-8 p.m.                             
  • Westfield, 6:30-8 p.m.                                              
  • Windsor, 5-7 p.m.   

