🎃 Central Illinois trick-or-treat hours

Saturday, Oct. 29
- Arthur, 5-8 p.m.
- Brownstown, 5-7 p.m.
- Dieterich, 5-7 p.m.
- Hammond, 6-8 p.m.
- Neoga, 6-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- Arcola, 6-8 p.m.
- Assumption, 6-8 p.m., also Monday, Oct. 31
- Atwood, 6-8 p.m.
- Blue Mound, 5-8 p.m.
- Mount Auburn, 5-8 p.m.
- Moweaqua, 5-8 p.m., also Monday, Oct. 31
- Pana, 5-8 p.m., also Monday, Oct. 31
- Taylorville 5-8 p.m., also Monday, Oct. 31
- Teutopolis, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Tower Hill, 5-8 p.m., also Monday, Oct. 31
Monday, Oct. 31
- Altamont, 6-8 p.m.
- Argenta, 5-8 p.m.
- Ashmore, 5-7 p.m.
- Beecher City, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Bement, 5-8 p.m.
- Bethany, 6-9 p.m.
- Casey, 5:30-8 p.m.
- Cerro Gordo, 5-7 p.m.
- Charleston, 5-8 p.m.
- Clinton, 5-8 p.m.
- Cowden, 6-8 p.m.
- Dalton City/Lake City, 6-8 p.m.
- Decatur, 5-8 p.m.
- DeLand, 5-8 p.m.
- DeWitt, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Effingham, 6-8 p.m.
- Findlay, 6-8 p.m.
- Forsyth, until 8 p.m.
- Gays, 5-8 p.m.
- Greenup, 6-8 p.m.
- Harristown, 5-8 p.m.
- Herrick, 6-9 p.m.
- Illiopolis, 6-8 p.m.
- Jewett, 6-8 p.m.
- Kansas, 6-8 p.m.
- Kenney, 6-8 p.m.
- Latham, 6-8 p.m.
- Lincoln, 5-8 p.m.
- Lovington 5-8 p.m.
- Macon, 5-8 p.m.
- Maroa, 5-8 p.m.
- Martinsville 6-8:30 p.m.
- Mattoon, 6-8 p.m.
- Monticello, 5-8 p.m.
- Montrose, 6-8 p.m.
- Mount Pulaski, 5-8 p.m.
- Mount Zion, 5-8 p.m.
- Niantic, 6-8 p.m.
- Oakland 6-8 p.m.
- Oreana, 5-8 p.m.
- Ramsey, 6-8 p.m.
- Shelbyville, 5-8 p.m.
- Stewardson, 6-8 p.m.
- Strasburg, 6-8 p.m.
- Sullivan, 6-9 p.m.
- Toledo, 6-8 p.m.
- Tuscola, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Warrensburg, 5-8 p.m.
- Westfield, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Windsor, 5-7 p.m.
