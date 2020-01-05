Checkmate: Decatur teen a whiz on the world chess circuit

Back in the United States, Aydin is climbing the national ranks. “This year I became a national co-champion in the ninth grade,” he said. “And also I got fifth place in the twelfth-grade high school nationals.”

Aydin has to travel to take part in his sport. “There’s not too many tournaments around (the Midwest),” he said. “Usually I go to Chicago or St. Louis or we have to fly somewhere.” He Skypes with a chess tutor in California.

Although Eva Turgut Satell joins her son during many of his chess competitions, she knows the sport is more of a father/son activity. “He would rather be there, because he understands and can coach him, too,” she said about her husband.

Aydin may enjoy chess, but the sport can take a toll. While attending the eighth grade in Mount Zion, Aydin missed more than 30 days of school. “There’s a lot of making up I have to do,” he said.

He is able to keep up, though. His current grade point average is 4.0, and he excels in math, which is beneficial for the game.

“There is a lot of visualization in your head,” he said. “So it helps with calculating stuff.”