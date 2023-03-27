DECATUR — Decatur will be turning blue in April.

In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the child advocacy group, Child 1st Center, is encouraging businesses to decorate their storefronts in blue. To help with ideas, the agency has blue ribbons and blue pinwheels available to donate to businesses in need.

“A pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse and neglect prevention, representing our hope that every child will be raised in a healthy, safe and nurturing environment,” said Jean Dubree, director for Child 1st Center. “We want the entire community to be involved in child abuse prevention. It takes a village.”

The Decatur Public Library was one of the first to request a packet of blue decorations.

“Kids are at the center of what we do,” said City Librarian Rick Meyer. “We serve everybody, but the one essential thing we do is to get books in the hands of kids.”

The library raises awareness on child abuse and serves to help prevent it, Meyer said. “We are very kid-centric,” he said.

Child 1st Center works with other agencies to combat child abuse. Macon County CASA, Dove Inc., Macon County Mental Health Board, Growing Strong, Baby TALK, Cole Counseling, Sista Girls Friends, Bright Start and others have joined in the national event.

“We’re trying to do more of a community effort on creating awareness about child abuse and child abuse prevention,” Dubree said. “Kids need to know that they’re valued. And businesses can contribute.”

Child Abuse Prevention Month events April 1 , 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kids Fest, Decatur Civic Center

, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kids Fest, Decatur Civic Center April 3-5 , Pinwheel and Decoration placements

, Pinwheel and Decoration placements April 5 , noon, Wreath Lighting Ceremony, Macon County Courthouse steps

, noon, Wreath Lighting Ceremony, Macon County Courthouse steps April 7 , Wear Blue Day

, Wear Blue Day April 8 , Book Distribution, Decatur Public Library

, Book Distribution, Decatur Public Library April 19-21 , Chalk the Walk

, Chalk the Walk April 25 , 2 to 4 p.m. Thriving Together; Open House, Baby Talk

, 2 to 4 p.m. Thriving Together; Open House, Baby Talk April 30, Blue Sunday at Decatur House of Prayer services

Although the agencies have provided a blue ribbon packet for a few businesses, they encourage others to add more blue decorations to their entrances and storefronts.

“You can still participate,” said Blaine Smith, Macon County CASA executive director. “If you absolutely need some help, give us a call.”

“Just paint the town blue,” Dubree said.

The blue pinwheels became a national symbol for child abuse awareness in 1989 after Bonnie Finney, a grandmother from Virginia, tried to stop the abuse her grandchildren were suffering. Her 3-year-old grandson died as a result of abuse. Finney tied a blue ribbon to the antenna of her van to create conversations with the curious.

“It was because of the bruises that were on her grandchildren,” Dubree said.

The first local event will provide information for the community. During Kid’s Fest on April 1 at the Decatur Civic Center, packets will be available with resources about how to talk with children regarding sex abuse prevention, online safety and similar concerns.

Other events include a wreath-lighting ceremony on April 5 on the Macon County Courthouse steps. Wear Blue Day is on April 7, although the agencies are encouraging businesses to wear blue every Friday. A book giveaway will be on April 8 at the Decatur Public Library. Chalk the Walk is from April 19 through 21 in which businesses are encouraged to use chalk decorations or sayings to promote Child Abuse Prevention Month. And the Decatur House of Prayer will be discussing child abuse during Blue Sunday on April 30.

Those who are unable to attend the events can contact Child 1st Center to receive any of the information that will be available.

“If one person helps prevent any type of abuse, then we’ve met our goal,” Dubree said. “Just raising awareness and remembering these kids and families are out there and at risk, well, everybody has a role to play.”

According to the agencies, anyone can report child abuse as well as provide help when needed. The available agencies have the resources.

Sista Girls and Friends focus on teenage and adolescent girls, according to Program Coordinator Kendra Hentz. “Building up their self-image,” she said. “That may be girls with low self-esteem, or girls who are abused.”

Businesses are a resource as well, the agencies said. “Just say, if you have issues we can help you find help,” Dubree said. “It’s important that everybody in our community takes care of each other.”

The Decatur Public Library has provided a social worker for the library staff or patrons if they were to have questions about witnessing any child abuse. “We’ve got somebody who is trained and knows what she’s doing,” Meyer said. “And we’ve changed some policies about attending to your child while they’re here.”

