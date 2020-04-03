Child care for Macon County first responders being offered by Decatur Family YMCA

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — The Decatur Family YMCA has announced it is providing child care for first responders and medical professionals in Macon County as they work to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Decatur Family YMCA is committed to helping our community during this time,” said Matt Whitehead, CEO. “We felt we needed to do whatever we could to help our medical professionals and first responders as demands placed on them increase. The least we could do is provide a safe place for their children, so that they are able to serve the people in our community during these unprecedented times.”

The Decatur Family YMCA, including its daycare facility, has been closed since March 16 in an effort to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.

The YMCA Emergency Child Care is available for children ages 2-12 years. Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Child care is provided at the YMCA at 220 W. McKinley Ave. School-age care is provided at the nearby St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2727 N. Union St.

The service is being made available with assistance from the Community Foundation of Macon County’s Emergency Response Fund.