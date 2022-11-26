Cocoa Santa lands at Decatur Salvation Army

DECATUR — Parker Springfield was first in line for a visit with Santa on Saturday morning at the Salvation Army in Decatur.
“But I want to give him a present,” she said, still excited after their talk. “I would give him a Christmas shirt.”
The event organizers wanted to provide a unique St. Nick for Decatur children of all backgrounds; therefore, they invited Cocoa Santa to greet local families.
A week before Cocoa Santa’s visit, Patrice Springfield showed her 7-year-old daughter an advertisement for the event. “The first thing she said was, ‘He looks like me,’” Springfield said. “She’s been so excited.”
Kevin Nolan has spent nearly a decade representing a Black version of the man dressed in the famous red Santa Claus suit. He donned the name Cocoa Santa to clarify the image. “It just makes things a little bit clearer,” he said. “And just to show them a little bit of diversity in the room, to have a little bit of representation out there.”
Santa has had to answer a few interesting questions, such as the explanation of why he looks different than last year.
“I have a lot of helpers out there,” Nolan says to the kids. “Plus, I decided to come here a little bit different, because I think you need to see me like this this year.”
Based in St. Louis, Nolan drives his red Jeep decked out with large candy canes, lights and a reindeer on top. “I sometimes just wave to the passersby,” he said.
The elves helping out for Cocoa Santa’s visit included members of the Young Leaders In Action. They helped children after their visit with Cocoa Santa in selecting a cupcake decorated by co-sponsor SugaFix Bakery.
According to Temethia Joyner, program facilitator, organizing the volunteers was not difficult.
“They are always excited to join anytime, especially when it involves children in our community,” she said.
YLIA is a youth program initiated by the Community Foundation of Macon County, one of the event sponsors. Natalie Beck, the foundation’s president, was searching for a diverse Santa when she found Cocoa Santa.
“I wanted a professional,” she said. “And we hope this is an annual tradition.”
1 of 8
History Corner: A Look Back
1989: Brrr! A heavily bundled crowd huddled three rows deep for the annual Decatur Community Christmas Parade. Lendsay Muson, left, and Jennifer Stukins are well wrapped up against the cold.
1978: The characters were from City of Milwaukee Parade but were honored to march in the Decatur Christmas Parade for the theme of "Christmas — A Time for Children." And in spite of the competition, they were a big hit marching in front of the big guy Santa who brought up the rear.
1990: Getting ready to march in the Decatur Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade are the elves for the Toys for Tots float that is sponsored nationally by the U.S. Marine Corps and locally by Coldwell Barker Cardwell Realty.
1997: Dawn Marquis bought home her Christmas tree the hard way, bout a special motive made the pedaling easier: "It's for my 3-month-old, Cory. It's our first Christmas." Marquis goth the tree at the Salvation Army, which received 120 trees from Four E'S Christmas Trees Inc., of Mount Zion.
8 archive photos of Decatur celebrating the Christmas season
Let's dig into the Herald & Review archives and look at these photos from the past.
1 of 8
History Corner: A Look Back
1989: Brrr! A heavily bundled crowd huddled three rows deep for the annual Decatur Community Christmas Parade. Lendsay Muson, left, and Jennifer Stukins are well wrapped up against the cold.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1982: Thousands of spectators lined the streets of downtown Decatur for the annual Christmas Parade.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1978: The characters were from City of Milwaukee Parade but were honored to march in the Decatur Christmas Parade for the theme of "Christmas — A Time for Children." And in spite of the competition, they were a big hit marching in front of the big guy Santa who brought up the rear.
H&R FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1990: Getting ready to march in the Decatur Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade are the elves for the Toys for Tots float that is sponsored nationally by the U.S. Marine Corps and locally by Coldwell Barker Cardwell Realty.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1978: Accompanied by band music, waiting sirens and the squeals of delighted children, the Christmas season officially marched into Decatur via the Community Christmas Parade.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1984: Rex Dolinger, Peoria, wears hand guard as he shears trees. All Christmas trees must be sheared into shape in the summer time to be ready for Christmas.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1997: Dawn Marquis bought home her Christmas tree the hard way, bout a special motive made the pedaling easier: "It's for my 3-month-old, Cory. It's our first Christmas." Marquis goth the tree at the Salvation Army, which received 120 trees from Four E'S Christmas Trees Inc., of Mount Zion.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1992: Mike Jacobs, owner of the Glenview Tree Farm, Oreana, give children from Little People's Prep School a high look at some of the Christmas trees from one of several towers on the farm.
H & R Photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR