Column: Doctors are mixed on whether play dates are OK during coronavirus. Here’s why I’m avoiding them anyway.

But he didn’t want to go as far as Bitton and outright ban small, social get-togethers.

“If nobody in your house is sick and nobody in the other house is sick and you want to get a couple of kids who are not sick together to do something creative,” he said, “I think that’s something a reasonable person could feel comfortable with.”

He emphasized that the risk of contracting coronavirus remains low for children and that the vast majority of people who do contract the illness don’t experience severe symptoms.

But there is wisdom, he said, in trying to “flatten the curve,” meaning we each do our part to limit how fast and far the virus spreads by taking social distancing measures where we can.

“Before this blew up, a lot of people, even me, were saying, ‘This is something that just has to run its course like the flu does every year, and people are going to get it, and some people are going to get sick like they do with any virus and then it’s going to go away,’” Goldstein said.