The American Academy of Pediatrics’ new guidelines for treating childhood and adolescent obesity are turning out to be controversial.

The guidelines, released in January by the country’s leading pediatricians group, advise primary care doctors to offer families a variety of treatments early for childhood obesity. “Watchful waiting” to see if children with obesity developed into average weight adults — the group’s previous recommendation — would no longer cut it.

The guidelines became an immediate subject of controversy, triggering backlash from nutritionists, eating disorder clinicians and people who know what it’s like to live in a larger body.

They worry a focus on weight loss will trigger or worsen disordered eating in children with larger bodies, exacerbate weight stigma in doctor’s offices and lead physicians to overlook the diets and exercise routines of children whose weights are — according to the body mass index — average or low.

Especially controversial was a guideline that doctors consider prescribing weight loss drugs to children as young as 12 and referring 13-year-olds to be evaluated for weight loss surgery.

The guidelines use the body mass index, or BMI, a measure calculated from a patient’s weight and height. While controversial, BMI remains widely used by physicians to determine whether a patients’ weight is healthy.

Supporters of the guidelines say surgical treatment options wouldn’t be offered in isolation. The recommendations also emphasize the need for ongoing lifestyle and behavioral treatments, such as proper nutrition and physical activity.

Research dating back decades has documented weight stigma among medical professionals. Primary care physicians may be less likely to show empathy, concern and understanding to patients whose bodies the doctors consider overweight or obese, while such patients have reported being mis-diagnosed and may even avoid going to a doctor.

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ guidelines explicitly recognize the role weight stigma historically has played in medical care.

It’s important to offer early and intensive treatment for childhood obesity.

The condition is a chronic disease, and its effects pile up over time, he said. The longer a child’s weight is elevated, the more likely it is they’ll develop serious diseases like cardiovascular health problems and Type 2 diabetes, he said.

The guidelines recommend that doctors consider referring children to be evaluated for the surgery if their weight is 120% above the 95th percentile, according to the BMI.

A bigger issue with the guidelines is that they treat obesity alone as an elevated health risk.

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, fewer than 6% of people with eating disorders are medically diagnosed as underweight.

Research shows that kids who try to lose weight through fad diets are more likely to have an eating disorder. But kids who have a caring medical provider trying to help them achieve a healthier weight through a structured program are less likely to develop such disorders.