Conn: Howlands' survival of pilgrimage, first winter at Plymouth a reason to celebrate at Thanksgiving

His survival also allowed the formation of my own little family on my maternal grandfather’s side. I never knew my Grandpa John Brewer — a World War II veteran who died in a tragic car accident in 1965 — but I feel a metaphysical bond with him when I think about the grip Howland had on that rope, even though I’m sure my grandpa had no clue he was related to a Pilgrim.

Howland’s rescue is the happy part of the Pilgrims’ story. The part between Howland’s life being saved and the many, many children and grandchildren is harrowing to consider.

Howland, who was between 21 and 29 years old when the Mayflower landed (no one is really sure of his exact age), was accompanying John Carver, who had organized the voyage. Carver wrote the Mayflower Compact and was the first governor of Plymouth colony. Howland’s exact connection to Carver is unclear — he’s been described by some accounts as an indentured servant, and in others as more of a steward or secretary. But Howland’s was the 16th signature on the Mayflower Compact.

Carver managed to survive the first winter, which killed half the 100 Mayflower passengers. But that April, Carver passed out after emerging from a corn field, went into a coma and never came out. Carver’s wife Kathrine died soon after.

