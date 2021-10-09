 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur car show, fundraiser planned

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Masonic Temple End of Year Car Show is planned 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Civic Center parking lot, 224 W. William St. 

The event is hosted by Vinnie Barbee and proceeds benefit the Christmas Toy Drive. 

Registration begins at 1 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by DJ David Lee, food from Vinnie Barbee Q and drinks from the Tipsy Traveler. 

Call 217-412-7427 for more information. 

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for staying healthy during cold and flu season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News