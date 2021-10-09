Decatur car show, fundraiser planned

DECATUR — The Decatur Masonic Temple End of Year Car Show is planned 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Civic Center parking lot, 224 W. William St.
The event is hosted by Vinnie Barbee and proceeds benefit the Christmas Toy Drive.
Registration begins at 1 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by DJ David Lee, food from Vinnie Barbee Q and drinks from the Tipsy Traveler.
Call 217-412-7427 for more information.
Lynda Margerum
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
