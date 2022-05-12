 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur car show to benefit the homeless

  • 0

DECATUR — Show off your car and support those in need.

Vinnie Barbee will host his 4th annual Beginning of the Year Car Show Bash from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St.

Proceeds will support Barbee's ongoing effort to provide meals to the homeless.

Registration begins at 2 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by DJ David Lee and Vinnie's Barbee-Q will provide the food.

Call 217-412-7427 for more information. The rain date will be May 22.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EX-ETIQUETTE: Cat's, child's needs in custody plan

EX-ETIQUETTE: Cat's, child's needs in custody plan

Q: Is it normal when parents split up to also share custody of the cat as well as share custody of the children? My daughter is so attached to her cat and is really having trouble leaving it at her mother's home when it's time to come back to my home. Should I go to court for this one? What's good ex-etiquette?

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make your phone battery last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News