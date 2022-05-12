Decatur car show to benefit the homeless

DECATUR — Show off your car and support those in need.
Vinnie Barbee will host his 4th annual Beginning of the Year Car Show Bash from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St.
Proceeds will support Barbee's ongoing effort to provide meals to the homeless.
Registration begins at 2 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by DJ David Lee and Vinnie's Barbee-Q will provide the food.
Call 217-412-7427 for more information. The rain date will be May 22.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR