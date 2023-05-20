DECATUR — Show off your car and support those in need.
Vinnie Barbee will host his 5th annual Beginning of the Year Car Show Bash from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in downtown Decatur's Central Park.
Proceeds will support Barbee's ongoing effort to provide meals to the homeless. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
Registration begins at 2 p.m. Entertainment will be provided and Vinnie's Barbee-Q will provide the food.
Call 217-412-7427 for more information.
What if you could combine the graceful lines of fine art with the fun of toys? If that experiential portmanteau is what you seek, then look no further than classic cars.
Classic cars rev up the nostalgia and envy of others, and they can have serious value. A rare 1955 Mercedes 300 SLR
sold for over $143 million in 2022 and a vintage red 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold for $48 million.
Leave it to the common folk to show off their fancy new cars on the internet, like
this Pagani Roadster, which sells for a paltry $4 million. You know the journey to make all your Champagne wishes and caviar dreams really come true starts with the throaty purr of a classic engine.
PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek // Shutterstock
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter:
LMargerumHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!