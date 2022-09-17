Decatur car show to benefit toy drive

DECATUR — Vinnie Barbee-Q will be hosting the 4th annual End of Year Car Show from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur.
All proceeds will benefit the Christmas Toy Drive. Toy donations are welcome.
Registration begins at 2 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by DJ David Lee, food from Vinnie Barbee Q and drinks from the Tipsy Traveler.
For more information call 217-412-7427.
7 factors that affect your car insurance rate
How age, location and other factors affect your car insurance rate
Age
Gender
Location
Driving record
Car make and model
Mileage
Credit score
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!