Decatur car show to benefit toy drive

DECATUR — Vinnie Barbee-Q will be hosting the 4th annual End of Year Car Show from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur.

All proceeds will benefit the Christmas Toy Drive. Toy donations are welcome. 

Registration begins at 2 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by DJ David Lee, food from Vinnie Barbee Q and drinks from the Tipsy Traveler.

For more information call 217-412-7427.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

