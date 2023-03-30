DECATUR — A day of fun and games awaits families on Saturday, April 1, at the Decatur Civic Center.
Kids Fest will include bounce houses, an obstacle course, clowns, face painting, balloon animals, magic show, pizza making, interactive activities with vendors, and more entertainment all under one roof.
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
It is presented by Neuhoff Media and State Farm Insurance Agents Melanie and Al Schelling.
PHOTOS: Kids Fest at Decatur Civic Center
Kids Fest 14 3.22.19.JPG
Locals kids and adults enjoyed the 2019 Kids Fest at the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday. The event featured bounce houses, an obstacle course, clowns, face painting, balloon animals, magic show.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
