Decatur Countertop owner starts community formula bank

DECATUR – Ariahna Robinson jokes that her timing could be better.

“I had my first baby during a pandemic, and my second during a formula shortage,” she said.

Though Robinson tries to see the humor in the situation, it's a real problem for her and moms like her. Robinson wanted to breastfeed Ridley, now 3 weeks old, and wasn't able to, making formula an absolute necessity.

She was having so much difficulty finding it that her mother, Crystal Schaal, owner of Decatur Countertop, went on social media to help.

“I just wasn't getting enough for her,” Robinson said of trying to breastfeed. “Her blood sugar was getting too low. My mom went on Facebook and family everywhere – we have family in Michigan and South Carolina – tried to help.”

And that led to the grassroots effort taking shape now as people who find formula on the shelves buy it and drop it off at Decatur Countertop for moms who can't find what their babies need. Robinson, for example, received samples of formula from the hospital when Ridley was born, but that formula upset the child's stomach and she needs a different kind, Enfamil NeuroPro, which is the most popular and hardest to find.

“We were driving all over the place and could barely find it,” Schaal said. “So I started thinking about people who don't have the ability to drive around with gas prices the way they are, or if you're on WIC (Women, Infants and Children). What are they supposed to do? They can't afford to go looking. And I talked to a couple of people who said they think (other) people are buying them off the shelves to try to resell them on (Facebook) Marketplace. So then they're (selling) for more and I don't want that to happen, either.”

That gave her the idea to offer her business as a place for dropping of donations of formula and a place where moms could pick up what they need. She pays donors back for what they bring if they can't afford to simply donate, but most people wave off reimbursement and just want to help someone else.

It's especially tough for moms with kids who need specific brands due to their kids' special needs, Schaal said. She keeps a list and it includes Enfamil Simply Plant Based, which is diary and lactose free; Nutramigen Hypoallergenic, Enfamil Neuro Pro and Neuro Pro Gentle Ease, and Enfamil Gentle Ease.

Moms on WIC receive vouchers to allow them, for example, four cans of formula, but if there's only one can on the shelf that day, Schaal said, they have to decide whether to use the voucher and lose three cans, or do without and wait. And for low-income families with limited or no transportation, choices of where and when to shop are limited, too.

“(Moms) come here and if they can't, I had a mother in Springfield with a special-needs child and I met her in Springfield and took some there,” Schaal said.

She only started her efforts on June 3 and already has gone through quite a number of cans donated and handed out to moms and if a mom wants to pay for what she's getting, Schaal said, she tells her to keep her eyes open for the brands on the list and if she sees some, bring them in and donate them as her contribution to other moms.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.