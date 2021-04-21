Decatur-Macon County Senior Center to host Mother's Day lunch

DECATUR — Mother's Day Luncheon and Bingo will be hosted by the
Decatur-Macon County Senior Center at noon Thursday, May 6, at the center.
Guests can dine at the Senior Center or pick-up their lunch.
Mothers or grandmothers at least 55 years of age or older are allowed to invite family members.
Yoder's Kitchen will cater the lunch. The meal will consist of broasted chicken, pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, slaw, assorted pies and ice tea.
Bingo by
Eagle Ridge of Decatur will begin at 1:30 p.m. A 50/50 drawing will also be part of the activities. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.
For reservations, call 217-429-1239.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs spread joy to senior residents in Decatur
PHOTOS: PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs spread joy to senior residents in Decatur
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
