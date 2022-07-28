 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur thrift store receives funding to replace new air conditioner

DECATUR — God’s Shelter of Love announced on Thursday they have raised enough funds to replace the Blessingdales’ air conditioner.

The agency put out a request last week asking for assistance in funding the worn out equipment. The thrift store is operated by God's Shelter of Love.

"As of yesterday, we were totally funded for the entire project, $57,700," Dan Watkins, executive director, said on Thursday.

Mobile DMV coming to Decatur

According to Watkins, God's Shelter of Love received $10,000 through individual donations. The remainder of the balance, $47,700, was funded by The Ballance Foundation as well as The Trustees of The James Millikin Estate.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

