Decatur's Children's Museum welcomes the new executive director with a splash

DECATUR — Rikki Parker, the new executive director for the Children’s Museum of Illinois, is having as much fun as the kids that come to visit.

“I really love being here and experiencing vicariously the joy that kids have exploring and learning at the museum,” she said. “It’s just a really joyful place to work.”

Parker started her current job two months ago. She is a native of Arthur, but traveled to different areas of the country to continue her education and follow her husband who served in the United States Marine Corps. “We’re excited to put down roots more permanently in Decatur,” she said.

For nearly seven years, Parker had worked in environmental advocacy, providing grassroots organizing. Although she enjoyed working with politicians and others in the field, she said she learned children are one of the most powerful advocates for change.

“The exciting opportunities that we have at the museum is to ignite those passions in kids, whether it’s for law enforcement, our natural environment, or agriculture,” Parker said. “They can really grow up to be change-makers in our community.”

Jayson Albright, the museum’s director of creativity and cheer, has been working with Parker since her first day on July 5.

“She hit the ground running,” he said. “It’s an exciting time at the museum.”

According to Albright, Parker’s connection with the staff was instant. “She is thriving here,” he said. “And we’re dreaming big.”

The small staff has been doing what they can to enhance and better the 30-year-old museum. “We’re building it up to something that will be enjoyed for another 30 years,” Albright said. “Rikki has injected a level of enthusiasm into the team that it’s really easy to get excited about.”

Parker feels she has already built a connection with the Children’s Museum employees. “The staff is definitely the right staff with the right passions,” she said. “It’s been really great to work with them.”

One of the goals for the museum is to install a pollinator garden in the museum. The grounds surrounding the Children’s Museum are large enough for such expansions. Another environmental change Parker is adding will be upgrading the lighting inside the museum to a more energy efficient source.

“It will be a great cost-saving measure for the museum,” she said.

Several displays and exhibits are also being studied for upgrades.

Parker’s first event as the executive director will be the annual Duck Derby on Sept. 24, sponsored by Jerger Pediatric Dentistry and other community partners. The 40-foot-long water track, designed and built by Mueller Co., guides thousands of rubber ducks through various heats before the grand prize duck is selected for a $3,000 award.

Ducks are $10 a piece. “But the more you buy the better the deal,” Albright said. “All the proceeds come to the museum.”

A new feature will allow kids the opportunities to shoot water pistols at the ducks as they float by. Food trucks will be available as well as other activities. “We have games inside and outside of the museum,” Parker said.

Since the pandemic limited what they were able to do in recent years, the event will have elements from the past, but with a few more details.

According to Mueller designer Andrew Jordan, this year’s track is going to be bigger and more interactive than previous years.

“Everything from the length of the track, to the amount of water, to the features that fill and dump the water tank, will be redesigned and optimized for kids to enjoy and play with,” he said. “The track will feature Mueller products throughout.”

The design of the new track has employed interactions and the enjoyment of the kids. “Of course we want to make it entertaining for the spectators as well,” Jordan said.

The track is under construction at the Mueller factory and will be unveiled the day of the Duck Derby. The Children’s Museum’s Facebook page will have sneak peaks of new features.

The fun continues inside the museum with a duck hunt. “We’re going to hide them all over the museum,” Albright said. “The kids can find those ducks and trade them in for arcade-style prizes.”

The outside activities are free. Entry fee into the museum will be reduced for the day. “Because it is Duck Derby, we’re taking a bill off of general admission,” Albright said. “It will only be $8.”

The success of the museum is connected to the people of Decatur through events like Duck Derby, Parker said. “In Decatur, where the folks are so generous and so philanthropic, it’s a great place to operate a museum,” she said. “The museum’s already a special place and there’s nowhere to go but up.”