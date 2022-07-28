Decatur's Dove Inc. celebrates new beginnings

DECATUR — Darsonya Switzer has been leading the
Dove Inc. staff for nearly a month.
Some of her biggest challenges so far have been filling the needed positions.
“But I’ve been really blessed,” she said about the
current staff.
To introduce the public to the new faces and to celebrate their
52nd anniversary, the agency hosted an event titled “Desserts with Dove” during lunch time on Thursday.
“To make the things flow a little bit better, we’ve had some positions that have been promotions,” Switzer said. “And we have some positions that I’m excited about.”
Angie Williams' role has expanded to RSVP director as well as Christmas Care and Share coordinator. She is joined by Kathy Walters.
“The Retired Senior Volunteer Program has been going out into the community,” Walters said. “So I just transitioned over to RSVP coordinator.” The strategy of moving people around to various jobs didn’t end there.
Jamie Houchins now supervises the legal advocates in the four surrounding counties. Vivian Reed, the previous legal supervisor, retired a year ago.
Christina Butcher is the new finance director.
After the retirement of Teri Ducy in December, Liz Mackey took over as the Domestic Violence Program director. The Domestic Violence coordinator in Monticello, Andrea Kocher, took Mackey’s position after the promotion.
For several years, Jennifer Jostes greeted Dove visitors as the receptionist. Now she is the Domestic Violence administrator specialist.
The former Dove executive director, Tamara Wilcox, accepted the new position of Macon County administrator at the beginning of the month.
“It’s been different, but it’s been going good,” Walters said.
Switzer has the opportunity to contact Wilcox if she needs to.
“We have direct access,” Switzer said. “Tammy’s been great if we have questions about anything.”
In the meantime, Switzer has been working alongside many of the new recruits, “to make sure the leadership here is on the same page,” she said. “Everyone is just really doing what they need to do to keep things going.”
Closest national parks to Decatur, Illinois
Closest national parks to Decatur, Illinois
Approximately
237 million people
visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country's
63 national parks
contain at least 247 species of
endangered or threatened plants and animals
, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.
Stacker
compiled a list of the closest national parks to Decatur, Illinois. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Decatur, IL Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from
Here
and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at
www.nps.gov/coronavirus
.
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Decatur, Illinois that require a graduate degree
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#1. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)
- Distance: 107 miles
- Driving time: 2.1 hours
- Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]
- 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 192.83 acres
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#2. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)
- Distance: 159 miles
- Driving time: 3.1 hours
- Date founded: February 15, 2019
- 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 15,349.08 acres
Delmas Lehman // Shutterstock
#3. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)
- Distance: 241 miles
- Driving time: 5.8 hours
- Date founded: July 1, 1941
- 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 54,011.91 acres
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#4. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)
- Distance: 401 miles
- Driving time: 7.3 hours
- Date founded: October 11, 2000
- 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 32,571.88 acres
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#6. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)
- Distance: 432 miles
- Driving time: 8.3 hours
- Date founded: March 4, 1921
- 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 5,554.15 acres
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#7. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)
- Distance: 442 miles
- Driving time: 9.0 hours
- Date founded: December 27, 2020
- 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 7,021 acres
Steve Heap // Shutterstock
#8. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)
- Distance: 569 miles
- Driving time: 10.7 hours
- Date founded: April 3, 1940
- 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 571,790.30 acres
MDuchek // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)
- Distance: 577 miles
- Driving time: 12.5 hours
- Date founded: December 26, 1935
- 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 199,223.77 acres
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#10. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)
- Distance: 617 miles
- Driving time: 12.8 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 2003
- 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 26,476.47 acres
You may also like: Metros where people in Decatur, Illinois are getting new jobs
Jtmartin57 // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)
- Distance: 627 miles
- Driving time: 11.2 hours
- Date founded: April 8, 1975
- 2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 218,222.35 acres
BlueBarronPhoto // Shutterstock
#12. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)
- Distance: 748 miles
- Driving time: 13.6 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 1978
- 2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 242,755.94 acres
Matt Ragen // Shutterstock
#13. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)
- Distance: 792 miles
- Driving time: 15.0 hours
- Date founded: January 9, 1903
- 2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 33,970.84 acres
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#14. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)
- Distance: 877 miles
- Driving time: 15.9 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 1978
- 2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 70,446.89 acres
Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock
#15. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 880 miles
- Driving time: 14.8 hours
- Date founded: January 26, 1915
- 2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 265,807.25 acres
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Decatur metro area
Anna Krivitskaya // Shutterstock
#16. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 904 miles
- Driving time: 16.3 hours
- Date founded: September 24, 2004
- 2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 107,341.87 acres
Kris Wiktor // Shutterstock
#17. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 1,009 miles
- Driving time: 19.5 hours
- Date founded: October 21, 1999
- 2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 30,779.83 acres
SL-Photography // Shutterstock
#18. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)
- Distance: 1,014 miles
- Driving time: 17.8 hours
- Date founded: May 14, 1930
- 2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 46,766.45 acres
Doug Meek // Shutterstock
#19. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)
- Distance: 1,045 miles
- Driving time: 18.9 hours
- Date founded: October 15, 1966
- 2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 86,367.10 acres
ShuPhoto // Shutterstock
#21. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)
- Distance: 1,075 miles
- Driving time: 18.6 hours
- Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]
- 2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 146,344.31 acres
Galyna Andrushko // Shutterstock
#22. Big Bend National Park (Texas)
- Distance: 1,092 miles
- Driving time: 21.2 hours
- Date founded: June 12, 1944
- 2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 801,163.21 acres
Eric Foltz // Shutterstock
#23. Everglades National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 1,105 miles
- Driving time: 20.8 hours
- Date founded: May 30, 1934
- 2020 visitors: 702,319 (#25 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres
Simon Dannhauer // Shutterstock
#24. Arches National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,106 miles
- Driving time: 19.4 hours
- Date founded: November 12, 1971
- 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 76,678.98 acres
Manamana // Shutterstock
#25. Biscayne National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 1,106 miles
- Driving time: 19.8 hours
- Date founded: June 28, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 402,770 (#36 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 172,971.11 acres
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Decatur metro area
NPS // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Acadia National Park (Maine)
- Distance: 1,107 miles
- Driving time: 22.2 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1919
- 2020 visitors: 2,669,034 (#8 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 49,076.63 acres
Romiana Lee // Shutterstock
#27. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 1,108 miles
- Driving time: 22.7 hours
- Date founded: October 26, 1992
- 2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 64,701.22 acres
U.S. National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,131 miles
- Driving time: 26.6 hours
- Date founded: September 12, 1964
- 2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 337,597.83 acres
Manamana // Shutterstock
#29. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)
- Distance: 1,148 miles
- Driving time: 21.1 hours
- Date founded: March 1, 1872
- 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres
Lane V. Erickson // Shutterstock
#30. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)
- Distance: 1,155 miles
- Driving time: 20.1 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1929
- 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 310,044.36 acres
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Decatur, Illinois
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#31. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 1,188 miles
- Driving time: 19.7 hours
- Date founded: December 9, 1962
- 2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 221,390.21 acres
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock
#32. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,197 miles
- Driving time: 21.0 hours
- Date founded: December 18, 1971
- 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 241,904.50 acres
Layne V. Naylor // Shutterstock
#33. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,261 miles
- Driving time: 23.1 hours
- Date founded: February 25, 1928
- 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 35,835.08 acres
ronnybas frimages // Shutterstock
#34. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 1,289 miles
- Driving time: 23.3 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1919
- 2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres
Josemaria Toscano // Shutterstock
#35. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 1,311 miles
- Driving time: 23.5 hours
- Date founded: October 14, 1994
- 2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 92,867.42 acres
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Decatur metro area
kojihirano // Shutterstock
#36. Zion National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,312 miles
- Driving time: 23.6 hours
- Date founded: November 19, 1919
- 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 147,242.66 acres
Galyna Andrushko // Shutterstock
#37. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)
- Distance: 1,353 miles
- Driving time: 23.6 hours
- Date founded: October 27, 1986
- 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 77,180.00 acres
Arlene Waller // Shutterstock
#38. Glacier National Park (Montana)
- Distance: 1,377 miles
- Date founded: May 11, 1910
- 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres
Pung // Shutterstock
#39. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)
- Distance: 1,533 miles
- Driving time: 26.8 hours
- Date founded: October 31, 1994
- 2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres
Bryan Brazil // Shutterstock
#40. Joshua Tree National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,544 miles
- Driving time: 27.1 hours
- Date founded: October 31, 1994
- 2020 visitors: 2,399,542 (#10 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 795,155.85 acres
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Decatur metro area
Dennis Silvas // Shutterstock
#41. Kings Canyon National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,614 miles
- Driving time: 35.1 hours
- Date founded: March 4, 1940
- 2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 461,901.20 acres
Patrick Poendl // Shutterstock
#42. Sequoia National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,628 miles
- Driving time: 33.4 hours
- Date founded: September 25, 1890
- 2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 404,062.63 acres
Virrage Images // Shutterstock
#43. Yosemite National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,645 miles
- Driving time: 32.5 hours
- Date founded: October 1, 1890
- 2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 761,747.50 acres
Stephen Moehle // Shutterstock
#44. North Cascades National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 1,696 miles
- Driving time: 33.4 hours
- Date founded: October 2, 1968
- 2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 504,780.94 acres
National Park Service/Deby Dixon // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 1,707 miles
- Driving time: 30.7 hours
- Date founded: March 2, 1899
- 2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 236,381.64 acres
Diane Fetzner // Shutterstock
#46. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,713 miles
- Driving time: 29.6 hours
- Date founded: August 9, 1916
- 2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 106,589.02 acres
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#47. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)
- Distance: 1,724 miles
- Driving time: 30.7 hours
- Date founded: May 22, 1902
- 2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 183,224.05 acres
Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock
#48. Channel Islands National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,725 miles
- Date founded: March 5, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 249,561.00 acres
Ethan Daniels // Shutterstock
#49. Pinnacles National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,759 miles
- Driving time: 31.9 hours
- Date founded: January 10, 2013
- 2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 26,685.73 acres
Yhelfman // Shutterstock
#50. Olympic National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 1,795 miles
- Driving time: 33.8 hours
- Date founded: June 29, 1938
- 2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 922,649.41 acres
f11photo // Shutterstock
#51. Redwood National Park (California)
- Distance: 1,833 miles
- Driving time: 34.1 hours
- Date founded: October 2, 1968
- 2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 138,999.37 acres
Bob Pool // Shutterstock
#52. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)
- Distance: 2,071 miles
- Date founded: August 2, 1956
- 2020 visitors: 167,540 (#46 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 15,052.53 acres
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,455 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 5,748 (#60 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres
Alan Wu // Wikimedia Commons
#54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,655 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 16,655 (#57 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres
Sewtex // Wikimedia Commons
#55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,910 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 115,882 (#52 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 669,650.05 acres
National Park Service, Alaska Region // Wikimedia Commons
#56. Denali National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 2,945 miles
- Date founded: February 26, 1917
- 2020 visitors: 54,850 (#53 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres
Denali National Park and Preserve // Wikimedia Commons
#57. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,038 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 4,948 (#61 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres
Ryjil Christianson // Wikimedia Commons
#58. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,049 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 2,872 (#63 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres
National Park Service, Alaska Region // Wikimedia Commons
#59. Katmai National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,104 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 51,511 (#54 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres
Katmai National Park and Preserve // Wikimedia Commons
#60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,206 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2020 visitors: 11,185 (#58 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres
LCGS Russ // Wikimedia Commons
#61. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)
- Distance: 4,129 miles
- Date founded: July 1, 1961
- 2020 visitors: 319,147 (#40 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 33,264.62 acres
MH Anderson Photography // Shutterstock
#62. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)
- Distance: 4,131 miles
- Date founded: August 1, 1916
- 2020 visitors: 589,775 (#27 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 325,605.28 acres
jo Crebbin // Shutterstock
#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)
- Distance: 6,415 miles
- Date founded: October 31, 1988
- 2020 visitors: 4,819 (#62 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 8,256.67 acres
Tavita Togia, National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!