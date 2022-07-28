Decatur's Dove Inc. celebrates new beginnings

DECATUR — Darsonya Switzer has been leading the Dove Inc. staff for nearly a month.

Some of her biggest challenges so far have been filling the needed positions.

“But I’ve been really blessed,” she said about the current staff.

To introduce the public to the new faces and to celebrate their 52nd anniversary, the agency hosted an event titled “Desserts with Dove” during lunch time on Thursday.

“To make the things flow a little bit better, we’ve had some positions that have been promotions,” Switzer said. “And we have some positions that I’m excited about.”

Angie Williams' role has expanded to RSVP director as well as Christmas Care and Share coordinator. She is joined by Kathy Walters.

“The Retired Senior Volunteer Program has been going out into the community,” Walters said. “So I just transitioned over to RSVP coordinator.” The strategy of moving people around to various jobs didn’t end there.

Jamie Houchins now supervises the legal advocates in the four surrounding counties. Vivian Reed, the previous legal supervisor, retired a year ago.

Christina Butcher is the new finance director.

After the retirement of Teri Ducy in December, Liz Mackey took over as the Domestic Violence Program director. The Domestic Violence coordinator in Monticello, Andrea Kocher, took Mackey’s position after the promotion.

For several years, Jennifer Jostes greeted Dove visitors as the receptionist. Now she is the Domestic Violence administrator specialist.

The former Dove executive director, Tamara Wilcox, accepted the new position of Macon County administrator at the beginning of the month.

“It’s been different, but it’s been going good,” Walters said.

Switzer has the opportunity to contact Wilcox if she needs to.

“We have direct access,” Switzer said. “Tammy’s been great if we have questions about anything.”

In the meantime, Switzer has been working alongside many of the new recruits, “to make sure the leadership here is on the same page,” she said. “Everyone is just really doing what they need to do to keep things going.”