Decatur's Junior Welfare Association set to deliver Easter goodies

“However, we know this is a service that is wanted in the community,” Garner said. “We saw that gap and we filled it by offering the eggs in 50 or 100 with candy for pick up.”

The deadline for the pick-up option is Saturday, March 27. Orders can be made at www.juniorwelfare.com. The eggs can be picked up April 1 and 2 at the Children’s Museum of Illinois.

As a busy mom, Garner said she understands the desire for extra help during any holiday. “It’s so convenient to have the stuffed eggs available for Easter morning,” she said.

Garner will be picking up her eggs before Easter, but has participated in the Egg My Yard during their first year by playing the Easter Bunny in 2019. “And it was so much fun,” she said. “We hid them in all kinds of fun areas in the yard.”

The JWA canceled last year’s Egg My Yard due to COVID restrictions, but were anxious to bring it back for the second time this year. “We do think it is a fun way to give back. It’s also a service that’s greatly appreciated by not only parents, but grandparents,” Garner said. “We even have some friends who like to purchase eggs for their adult friends.”