Decatur's Sista Girls hosting Resource Fair May 18

DECATUR — Sista Girls and Friends will host a Resource Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at The Lucy Loft, 500 E. Lakeshore Drive, Decatur.

Several agencies will be available to offer resources and assistance on their programs, including The Salvation Army, Empowerment Opportunity Center, Baby TALK, Growing Strong, Planned Parenthood, Macon County Health Department, Heritage Behavior Health Center and more.

For more information about the event, call 217-855-4531.

Sista Girls and Friends is a nonprofit organization founded to empower women and girls and set a strong foundation for families.

Information on Sista Girls and Friends and their programs can be found at www.sistagirlsandfriends.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.