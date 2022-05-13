Decatur's Sista Girls hosting Resource Fair May 18

DECATUR —
Sista Girls and Friends will host a Resource Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at The Lucy Loft, 500 E. Lakeshore Drive, Decatur.
Several agencies will be available to offer resources and assistance on their programs, including The Salvation Army, Empowerment Opportunity Center, Baby TALK, Growing Strong, Planned Parenthood, Macon County Health Department, Heritage Behavior Health Center and more.
For more information about the event, call 217-855-4531.
Sista Girls and Friends is a nonprofit organization founded to empower women and girls and set a strong foundation for families.
Information on Sista Girls and Friends and their programs can be found at
www.sistagirlsandfriends.com.
PHOTOS: Celebrating Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary
The U.S. Army's Golden Knights prepare for the parachute demonstration team during the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary. The airport will host the event again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with the air show beginning at noon.
www.herald-review.com to see photos and videos from the airshow.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
