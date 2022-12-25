Diamonds Family Restaurant serves food, fellowship on Christmas

DECATUR — Great food at Christmas is a gift best enjoyed with friends.

For many, that means sitting down at home to a sumptuous meal in the company of family. But for those whose family lives far away, the jewel of hospitality gleams brightly at Decatur’s Diamonds Family Restaurant, where great dining and bonhomie never take a break, even on Christmas Day.

The place opened at 6 a.m. and was jumping from the get-go. Waitresses dressed in festive attire ranging from clip-on reindeer antlers to flashing Christmas light necklaces weaved among the packed tables bearing plates full of everything from turkey and dressing to roast pork, baked ham, baked chicken, catfish filets and what are billed as the best ribs anywhere at the best price.

Restaurant owner Buki Limani knows his clientele and, after 11 years of running the business, has come to realize that not everybody can, or wants, to eat at home. “We are a family restaurant and we know there are a lot of families that don’t have a place to go, or are older and cannot cook,” he said.

“So today, we are open for everybody and those special families; from our family to yours, merry Christmas.”

It's also a place where others feel moved to be generous at Christmastime. The Diamonds Facebook page saluted Jeff Rauch with Decatur Elks 401 who recently stopped by and announced to the customers eating or about to order breakfast that the tab was on him. And then he also tipped the employees $100 each.

Diamonds regular Jim Wells, 67, said it’s always a warm, friendly restaurant where he chooses to eat most days — and Christmas Day was no different. “I was here last night (Saturday) also,” he said with a smile.

“Look, my kids are grown, they’re gone, and so I come in here to see people and talk to these guys (he waves a hand at passing staff) and meet new friends.”

Wells was busy finishing off a slice of cherry pie and was hard put to think of any way Diamonds, with its broad menu of gastronomic indulgence and healthy doses of inclusiveness, could be better. And then it came to him.

“Well now, if we had a checkerboard it would be just like home,” he said.

This thing of avoiding eating alone isn’t just seen as something many adults find it healthy to practice. There is now a coast to coast event called “National No One Eats Alone Day” that is aimed at getting America’s students to share a dining hall table, and conversation, at school.

It was started 10 years ago in California and now involves schools in all 50 states and more than one million students. The No One Eats Alone day set aside in 2023 to break the ice with potential friends you haven’t met yet is Feb. 17; to find out more, go to www.beyonddifferences.org.

Archive photos of Christmas in Decatur 1 of 24 Santa and McGary 1987: Santa Claus, a very busy fellow these days, snuggles up close to Amy Jo McGary, 3, in downtown Decatur to listen to some gift ideas. Her list included a tool kit, a Mickey Mouse bopper and a panda bear. Santa house 1987: Santa Claus, at home in his temporary residence in Central Park, did a brisk business Wednesday taking last minutes orders. A steady stream of wide-eyed, hopeful children kept the old fellow busy while their parents gave him (and downtown merchants) a helping hand. Santa and Black 1976: Toy Black, 8, visited Santa Claus in his downtown holiday abode. Toy, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Black, was born three days before Christmas. Thus, her name. She was quite frank with Santa when asked what she wants for Christmas. "Santa, I want everything." Santa and Henderson Beth Henderson, 8, of Decatur was one of thousands of children who visited Santa downtown this season. Santa and Roe 1986: It's not hard to guess what Roe Simmons wants for Christmas. The 6-year-old from Tacoma, Wash., came all the way to downtown Decatur to give his Christmas list. In addition to a new front tooth, Roe also wants a polar bear. He and his parents, Rod and Annette Simmons, are visiting his grandmother, Nancy Simmons. Swartz and Peck 1990: Metro Decatur Remoderl's Council members Tom Swartz and Jimmy Peck stand outside the renovated downtown Santa's house. Christmas village 1929: The City Council welcomed Decatur residents to the Christmas Village in Central Park in 1929. Santa and White 1990: Two-year-old Darius White tells Santa about a few of his good points in downtown Decatur. Santa and Rizzo 1983: Like lots of other youngsters at this time of year, 7-year-old Tina Rizzo and her brother Danny, 8, have been thinking about what to request for Christmas. They got the chance to put their wishes into words by visiting Santa in his downtown house. Tina and Danny are the children of Dan and Debbie Rizzo. Santa and Mattox 1992: Even though 2-year-old Jeremy Mattox of Decatur didn't exactly enjoy his first trip to see Santa Claus in Hickory Point Mall, the jolly old elf probably won't hodd a grudge and avoid the youngster on Christmas Eve. Briggs 1987: When it's three weeks before Christmas and mom wants a picture, you drop what you are doing and pose, even if it means keeping Santa waiting. The Briggs children of rural Cisco did just that at Hickory Point Mall, where mom, Vicki Briggs, right, snapped a family portrait in front of the Christmas tree. Wearing polka dot skirts are twins, Stacey, left and Stephanie, 11 months; with Matt, 5, and Grant, 2-1/2. That's grandma, Shirley Rosenberg of Decatur, next to their mother. Santa and Maylone 1988: Trina Maylone, 7, at Hickory Point Mall, ponders what she'd like to see beneath her family's tree come Christmas morning. Santa and Berry 1988: Kasey Berry, 5, shares her Christmas wish list with Santa at his chalet in Hickory Point Mall. Kasey is the daughter of Brian and Cindy Berry of Decatur. Santa and Amanda Maylone 1988: Amanda Maylone, 7, ticks off the presents on her Christmas list at Hickory Point Mall. She and her sister, Trina are the daughters of Tim and Carol Maylone of Stream. Santa and workman 1985: Melissa Workman, 6, daughter of Avelia Workman had fun on Santa's knee at Hickory Point Mall. Santa and Bergbower 1989: A reluctant Christopher Bergbower is even a bit hesitant to shake hands with Santa Claus at Hickory Point Mall after indicating he'd rather not sit on Santa's lap. Christopher, 2-year-old son of Michael and Kathy Bergbower of Mattoon, visited Santa with his mother in background. Santa and Balayna 1987: Santa with Rachel Balayna, 6, at Hickory Point Mall. Hickory Point Mall 1988: Hickory Point Mall was at its festive best as Santa was escorted to his house. Scrooge 1995: As Scrooge, Stephen Dunn is frightened in Millikin University. Tuba Christmas 1992: Performers for Millikin University Tuba Christmas include, from left: front, Mike Kemery and Tom Miller; rear, Chris Chaussey and Gary Shaw. Wilma Seger 1977: When St. Nick delivered candy canes, chocolate Santas and popcorn balls at Brush College School in 1977, it was a quarter-century tradition. 'Ho, ho, ho,' said Wilma Seger who had been 'Santy' for 25 years. Vespers 1992 1992: One of six choirs performs with a simulated stained glass window background during the finale of the Christmas Vespers at Millikin University. Vespers 1984 1984: More than 3,200 people attended the two Christmas Vespers performances by the Millikin University choirs. The groups are directed by Richard Hoffland. Millikin University choral union 1973: Members of the Choral Union sing in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center accompanied by the Millikin Civic Orchestra.