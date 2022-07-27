 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dove to host Desserts with Dove event on Thursday

DECATUR — Dove Inc. will celebrate its 52nd anniversary with “Desserts With Dove” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Dove facility, 302 S. Union St., Decatur.

Decatur's Dove Financial Assistance program moving to new locations

Along with refreshments, the event will have the opportunity to meet staff in new leadership positions and learn about upcoming events, activities and trainings.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

