Dove to host Desserts with Dove event on Thursday

DECATUR — Dove Inc. will celebrate its 52nd anniversary with “Desserts With Dove” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Dove facility, 302 S. Union St., Decatur.
Along with refreshments, the event will have the opportunity to meet staff in new leadership positions and learn about upcoming events, activities and trainings.
These healthy cookie recipes from TikTok are an everyday treat
1. Chia Cookies
TikTok creator @eatingbirdfood shares a delicious low sugar chia seed cookie recipe that contains no white flour or butter. Mashed banana, shredded coconut, rolled oats, and almond butter give these cookies tons of flavor and texture.
2. Healthy Double Chocolate Cookies
These 6-ingredient double chocolate cookies from @jaztyler take just minutes to prepare/ Like other healthy cookie recipes, they use rolled oats as a base, but these cookies also have an egg and maple syrup for a chewier texture.
3. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
These healthy peanut butter chocolate chip cookies from @wholesome_lee are soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside, and you can make them in minutes.