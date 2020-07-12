Drive-by birthday in Mount Zion celebrates Grace Hadden's 103 years

MOUNT ZION — Grace Hadden had a little trouble remembering the names of the dozens of smiling faces who drove by Sunday while wishing her a very happy birthday.
And, considering she will turn 103 on Tuesday, it’s easy to see why she might struggle to match up the right name with the right face. “I’ve used my memory too much,” she said with a smile.
Her wheelchair was parked Sunday under the entrance pavilion of Heritage Health Mount Zion, her home for the last two years. Wearing a pretty blue top with a blanket covering her legs but allowing a glimpse of bright green socks, the masked birthday girl waved as her relatives streamed by in their vehicles, some dangling hand-drawn “Happy Birthday” signs out the windows amid a frenzy of return hand waving and yelled greetings.
The constraints imposed by the 21st century COVID-19 virus created the need for a drive-by birthday for the woman born when Woodrow Wilson was president and America was about to enter World War I.
She normally would have been guest of honor at the Hadden family reunion in Blue Mound which had to go ahead without her on Sunday. But after the extended family all got done re-unionizing, they headed on over for the drive-by birthday salute.
Asked what it's like to have a Mom who is three years into her second century, her youngest son Rick Hadden, 71, kept saying one word over and over: “Unbelievable.” He added: “Not many people are fortunate enough to have Mom around that long.”
Rick Hadden is one of four children but says his Mom was one of 12 kids — nine brothers and two sisters — with four brothers still living. One of them, Gene Bandy, aged 90, climbed out of his vehicle to speak to her on Sunday and wish his sister many, many happy returns.
Rick Hadden isn’t exactly sure what the latest count of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren is for his Mom. But he does have some other remarkable statistics: “My dad was 96 when he passed and my Mom lived alone until she was 100,” he said. “And she drove up until a month before her 100th birthday.”
Grace Hadden, watching all those vehicles roll by, said getting older just sneaked up on her when she wasn’t looking. “Well, I’m getting up there now, I know that,” she explained with a smile. “Age just crept up on me.”
