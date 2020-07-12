Drive-by birthday in Mount Zion celebrates Grace Hadden's 103 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — Grace Hadden had a little trouble remembering the names of the dozens of smiling faces who drove by Sunday while wishing her a very happy birthday.

And, considering she will turn 103 on Tuesday, it’s easy to see why she might struggle to match up the right name with the right face. “I’ve used my memory too much,” she said with a smile.

Her wheelchair was parked Sunday under the entrance pavilion of Heritage Health Mount Zion, her home for the last two years. Wearing a pretty blue top with a blanket covering her legs but allowing a glimpse of bright green socks, the masked birthday girl waved as her relatives streamed by in their vehicles, some dangling hand-drawn “Happy Birthday” signs out the windows amid a frenzy of return hand waving and yelled greetings.

The constraints imposed by the 21st century COVID-19 virus created the need for a drive-by birthday for the woman born when Woodrow Wilson was president and America was about to enter World War I.

She normally would have been guest of honor at the Hadden family reunion in Blue Mound which had to go ahead without her on Sunday. But after the extended family all got done re-unionizing, they headed on over for the drive-by birthday salute.