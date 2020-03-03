Everyday cheapskate: 3-Day Coconut Cake

What do Pat Benatar, George Foreman and I, your humble columnist, have in common? We share the same birthday! I only know that because someone gave me a 768-page book titled "The Portable Book of Birthdays."

Good thing, too, or I'd never know that Pat, George and I have "socially savvy personalities (and) a keen ability to promote our ideas and to get what we want. We are intelligent, easily irritable, and need constant emotional stimulation," too. Who knew?!

While the book doesn't mention our favorite birthday cake, I feel confident in speaking for the three of us when I say that, without a doubt, it is coconut cake. But not just any coconut cake. It has to be 3-Day Coconut Cake, which is so delicious it will knock your socks off no matter what day you were born.

3-Day Coconut Cake

This is a wonderfully beautiful and delicious cake that is sure to impress. And it's very easy to make. It's moist without being soggy. The hardest thing about making this cake is to let it sit for 3 days in the fridge. But you must! That's 72 hours under virtual lock and key, hear?

Ingredients:

Coconut mixture (make this the night before!)