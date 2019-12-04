Everyday cheapskate: 120419-dec-lif-almanac

Favorite bed pillows get a lot of use every night. We keep clean pillowcases on them and don't think much about the pillow inside until it's time to change the bed linens. Have you looked lately?

What are those stains?

The culprit is sweat, the chemical composition of which varies from one person to the next depending on everything from what that person has been eating to what medications he or she is taking. Now add drool, body oils, makeup and hair products transferred to the pillow from lying down with wet hair; all of these things discolor pillows over time. But why not the pillowcase? Because we launder them frequently, so stains are banished quickly before they have a chance to become a problem.

If your pillow has a zippered pillow liner, remove it. You're in luck if the stains are limited to just that protective cover (this is different from a pillowcase and often comes with the pillow). If the pillow itself has stains, it's time to wash both the liner and the pillow.

Washable pillows only

Check to make sure the pillow tag says that it is washable. Most pillows can be safely washed. (Do not attempt to wash memory foam pillows.) Wash only one large (king-size) pillow or two smaller pillows at a time for the best results.