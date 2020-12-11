Everyday cheapskate: 11 Insanely simple ways to save money on groceries

No. 3: Pass up the grocery cart

Walk on by the carts when all you need are a few items. Surely, you can carry the "few things" you need. Or, get one of the hand-held baskets. The point here is that you won't be buying more than you can carry.

No. 4:. Don't dawdle

This is not the place you want to hang out to soak in all the great sights and smells from the bakery, the deli and the rotisserie chickens. If you weren't hungry when you arrived, you will be soon. Get what you need, and get out of there. For every 10 minutes you delay, plan on spending about another $35.

No. 5: Pay with cash

The best way to stick to the budget is to go in with a plan, and pay with cash. When you go to the store with cash in hand, you know exactly how much you can spend. And when you've spent what you came with, then that's it. There is no room for unplanned purchases.

Plus, it'll help you prioritize the meat-and-vegetable necessities rather than the ice-cream-and-cookie impulse buys. Those little extras are OK if you plan for them!