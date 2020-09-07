Everyday cheapskate: 11 Ways To Solve It With Salt

Add a pinch of salt to a new container of milk. Shake it up well. This will not affect the taste or texture in any way -- but that milk will stay fresh much longer because salt prevents bacteria.

PREVENT GREASE SPLATTERS

Add a few dashes of salt to the oil when frying food. This helps prevent the grease from splattering and making a big mess on the stovetop.

KEEP IT CRISP

Prep and store lettuce and spinach, and then store it in a saltwater bath in the fridge. Those greens will remain crisp and clean. Just rinse and serve.

PREVENT PANTYHOSE RUNS

Mix two cups of salt with one gallon of warm water. Immerse clean, dry pantyhose. Soak for three hours or overnight. Rinse the hose in cool water, and allow to drip-dry. (You can save the soaking liquid for future use.) The salt toughens the fibers, which makes them more resistant to snags and runs.

STAINS ON PORCELAIN