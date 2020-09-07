Everyday cheapskate: 11 Ways To Solve It With Salt

Sometimes, the very thing you need to solve an ordinary household problem is sitting right in the pantry. Take salt, for example. It's amazing stuff! And it's cheap, too.
I have a favorite little book: "Solve It With Salt" by Patty Moosbrugger. Just look at all the things Patty says we can do with ordinary, inexpensive table salt to make our lives better.
CLEAN DISPOSAL
Dump a bunch of ice cubes into the garbage disposal followed by about a half-cup of table salt. Turn on the disposal while running a small stream of water down the drain. Use a long-handled wooden spoon, or something similar, to carefully push all the ice into the running disposal. Keep it on for at least two minutes, which should be long enough for all the built-up gunk and grime to begin falling off the disposal's blades. Turn off the water.
SOFTEN NEW JEANS
The uncomfortable stiffness of a pair of new jeans can be remedied by adding a half-cup of salt to the wash cycle along with detergent. Your jeans will be soft and supple the first time you wear them.
CLEAN YOUR IRON
Salt can easily remove the gunk that builds up on the surface of your household iron. Sprinkle a little salt on a piece of wax paper or a soft cloth, and run the hot iron over it to remove all the buildup. Repeat as necessary. It works like sandpaper without scratching the iron.
ADD TO CAKE ICING
Just a pinch of salt added to cake icing will keep it lovely to the last piece.
PREVENT BROWNING
As you are peeling apples, pears or potatoes, drop them into cold, lightly salted water, and they will retain their color.
GLASS CARAFES
If you've ever worked in a restaurant that serves a lot of coffee, you're bound to know this handy trick to keep the pots looking fresh and new. Pour about two tablespoons of salt into the empty carafe, plus enough ice to fill the pot about one-third full. Vigorously swirl the contents in a circular motion. The stains and burned-on coffee lift right off. When finished, dump the contents, and finish with dishwashing liquid and water.
EXTEND FRESHNESS
Add a pinch of salt to a new container of milk. Shake it up well. This will not affect the taste or texture in any way -- but that milk will stay fresh much longer because salt prevents bacteria.
PREVENT GREASE SPLATTERS
Add a few dashes of salt to the oil when frying food. This helps prevent the grease from splattering and making a big mess on the stovetop.
KEEP IT CRISP
Prep and store lettuce and spinach, and then store it in a saltwater bath in the fridge. Those greens will remain crisp and clean. Just rinse and serve.
PREVENT PANTYHOSE RUNS
Mix two cups of salt with one gallon of warm water. Immerse clean, dry pantyhose. Soak for three hours or overnight. Rinse the hose in cool water, and allow to drip-dry. (You can save the soaking liquid for future use.) The salt toughens the fibers, which makes them more resistant to snags and runs.
STAINS ON PORCELAIN
Porcelain sinks and tubs can become stained with watermarks and other substances that are hard to remove. This gentle scouring powder will help remove those stains without scratching the surfaces. Mix one cup of salt with one cup of baking soda, and keep it in a sealed container. Use the mixture as you would any scouring powder.
