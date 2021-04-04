Everyday cheapskate: 4 good reasons to kick the credit card habit

There are many reasons not to carry credit card debt. The most obvious is that it's really expensive. And here's a reason often overlooked: It seems so much harder to work for money you've already spent.

But what if you do not carry any credit card debt at all? There are some who would say it is perfectly reasonable to use credit to pay for everything, provided you are able to pay it back down to $0 during the grace period.

Sure, that makes for easy record-keeping, plus all those points, miles and cash rewards that many credit card issuers offer. Even so, it's a habit that can have a negative effect on your financial situation.

You need to kick the credit card habit for these simple reasons:

Your credit score

The more you use your cards, the more likely you are to make a mistake. All activity -- good or bad -- is reported to the credit bureaus and lands in your credit file. That information is then compiled into a three-digit number that can change daily -- and be used to determine how much interest you will pay on your mortgage, what your insurance premiums will be and even if you'll get the apartment or job you've applied for.